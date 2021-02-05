Coronavirus update, Feb. 5: Stanislaus hospital cases rise for first time in 10 days

Stanislaus County hospitals on Thursday saw their first increase in 10 days in COVID-19 patients.

The county Health Services Agency also announced that five more residents have died from the virus. The total stands at 853 since the first person died last April.

Stanislaus added 227 new positive tests, for a total of 46,976. The county also has 399,483 negative test results and 43,777 people who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The county’s five hospitals had 223 confirmed COVID-19 patients Thursday, up from 218 the previous day. It was the first rise since Jan. 25 but still well below the 300-plus patients in early January. Available ICU beds for adults dropped from seven to two.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was 12.4%, up from 11.36%. The 14-day rate was 13.68%, up from 13.3%.

Over the last seven days, Stanislaus County’s infection rate per 100,000 residents ranks 13st highest among the state’s 58 counties and rate of death is 15th, according to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker. Its overall death rate per 100,000 residents remains fourth in the state. Its infection rate per 100,000 residents is 16th.

A long-term projection of easing ICU capacity prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom on Jan. 25 to lift the stay-home order in the 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region. Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive for business and gatherings.

As of Thursday, 41,200 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged for several days. This includes 19,660 doses to health care providers and 21,540 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

Two of the four Stanislaus County vaccination centers will open today. One is for second doses only at Modesto Centre Plaza at 1000 L Street from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The other is for first doses only in Patterson at Creekside Middle School at 535 Peregrine Drive from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 3,723,803 vaccines as of Thursday, up from 3,671,316 on Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 42nd in the country, having administered 9,424 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Idaho 50th among the states.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.5% are 25 to 34

17.3% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 17,206 positive cases

Turlock has 6,321

Ceres has 4,886

Patterson has 2,310

Riverbank has 2,128

Oakdale has 1,466

Newman has 1,065

Waterford has 548

Hughson has 509

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,429

District 5 has 2,260

District 2 has 1,938

District 1 has 1,088

District 4 has 339

San Joaquin County has 878 COVID-19-related deaths among 63,258 cases.





Merced County has 359 deaths among 27,018 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,649 cases and 51 deaths.





Mariposa County has 374 cases and five deaths.

As of Friday morning, there were 3,382,932 confirmed cases in California and 43,120 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 26,680,261 U.S. cases and 455,875 deaths.

Another Modesto attraction returns

Anyone looking for outdoor family activities during the pandemic will have a new option soon, when Boomers Park in Modesto re-opens on Friday, Feb. 5.

Sutter Health expands vaccinations

Sutter Health on Thursday expanded its COVID-19 vaccinations to patients who are age 65 or older. It had previously limited coronavirus vaccine appointments to health workers and older seniors 75 and older.

Some Ceres students will return

Starting Feb. 16, Ceres Unified School District will bring back to campuses small cohorts of those seventh- through 12th-grade students struggling most with distance learning.

Modesto caps restaurant delivery fees

Modesto is temporarily capping how much Grubhub, DoorDash and other delivery services can charge restaurants to help them survive in the new coronavirus pandemic.

The latest on Stanislaus vaccinations

Federal, state and county leaders continue to work on ways of vaccinating the public against COVID-19, as coronavirus case numbers trend in the right direction.

One high school league issues schedule





With the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section announcing last week that each league is responsible for creating its sports schedules for the rest of the year, the Central California Athletic League released its on Tuesday.

Some schools balk at reopening money

The deadline has arrived for school districts to apply for the $2 billion in grants Gov. Gavin Newsom wants the state to set aside to help them safely return to in-person instruction. In Stanislaus County, though, not all districts are pursuing the funding, and even among some that are, there’s caution.

Modesto bus company preserves 400 jobs





Storer Coachways of Modesto had to cut about 400 of its employees when COVID-19 idled the tour bus business last spring. No problem. They are back at work in mobile testing and vaccinations against this very same virus.

How to cure Stanislaus’ ailing economy

Stanislaus County’s successful economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will depend on meeting vaccination and economic goals in the first few months of the year, according to a study from California State University, Stanislaus.

Denair arms parents with mental health resources

Denair Unified School District is piloting a program of teaching parents how to recognize and support mental health issues for their children, using videoconferencing with Dr. Neha Chaudhary, a child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist at Harvard Medical School and Stanford University.

From around the state, nation and world





President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan would provide billions more in direct relief to American families — and a bigger boost to the economy than a counteroffer from Republican Senators, a study found.

Like most regularly recommended vaccines, the two authorized for COVID-19 produce their fair share of expected side effects. For many, the side effects are more powerful after the second dose is administered.

Gay, lesbian and bisexual Americans are more prone to have underlying health conditions that could put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study.