Sutter Health patients in Stanislaus County given wider access to COVID-19 vaccine

WayUp Sacramento, an Oak Park organization, teamed up with Sutter Health, WellSpace Health and the UC Davis Health System to offer free back-to-school immunization for children. Due to new legislation this year, students who are not current on immunizations cannot begin the school year.

Sutter Health on Thursday expended its COVID-19 vaccinations to patients who are age 65 or older.

A media advisory said the Sacramento-based health system was quickly expanding its vaccination rollout by scaling up clinics across Northern California.

Sutter had previously limited coronavirus vaccine appointments to health workers and older seniors 75 and older. Its vaccination appointments are for Sutter patients who can schedule through an online portal or a hotline.

Patients using a Sutter call center were advised to expect longer than normal wait times.

Sutter Health has opened three special COVID-19 vaccination hubs – in Roseville, Sacramento and Modesto – that will have the capacity over time to vaccinate thousands of patients a day. It plans to broaden access to vaccinations when greater supply is available and appointment capacity is expanded.

Sutter advised patients not to ask their physicians’ offices to set up coronavirus vaccinations.

The Sacramento nonprofit is affiliated with Sutter Gould Medical Foundation, which has medical offices in Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Merced counties, and oversees Memorial Medical Center, Sutter Tracy Community Hospital and Memorial Hospital Los Banos.