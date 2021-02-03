Notebook: CCAL releases sports schedule; Valley Oak League adds 3 schools

Turlock golfer Courtney Malmberg attempts a put on the 9th green during the CCAL tournament at Creekside Golf Course in Modesto, Ca., on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. aalfaro@modbee.com

With the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section announcing last week that each league is responsible for creating its sports schedules for the rest of the year, the Central California Athletic League released its on Tuesday.

The league will have three eight-week sports schedules if county health guidelines allow. The first CCAL competition is on Feb. 15.

The CCAL member schools are Downey, Enochs, Gregori, Modesto, Pitman and Turlock.

All three sports seasons have cancel dates. The cancel dates are for individual sports not the actual season. So, if Stanislaus County is still in the purple tier (where it currently is) on March 5, boys golf and girls tennis would have a full season but football would be canceled.

Volleyball could move from Season 2 to Season 3 if unable to start by the cancel date and if facility space is available in Season 3.

Here is the league’s schedule:

Season 1: Cross Country, Girls Golf, Swim, Boys Tennis (All purple tier sports)

Practice start date: Feb. 1

First contest date: Feb. 15

Final contest date: March 26

Cancel date: March 1

Season Length: 8 weeks

Season 2: Football, Boys Golf, Girls Tennis, Volleyball (Golf and tennis is purple tier, football and volleyball in orange)

Practice start date: March 1 (Feb. 22 for Football)

First contest date: March 15

Final contest date: April 29 (April 17 for Football)

Cancel date: March 5

Season Length: 8 weeks

Season 3: Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Softball, Track and Field, Water Polo, Wrestling (Track and Field in purple tier, baseball/softball in red, soccer and water polo in orange, basketball and wrestling in yellow)

Practice start date: March 29 (March 22 for Pitchers & Catchers)

First contest date: April 12

Final contest date: May 22

Cancel date: April 5

Season Length: 8 weeks

Central California Athletic League commissioner Ed Felt said the next step for the league is finding places to hold cross country meets and golf tournaments.

The league also made sure to have purple sports in all three seasons so that there are guaranteed athletics for the rest of the year.

VOL adds three schools for this year: The Valley Oak League added Escalon, Ripon, and Ripon Christian for this year only.

The news was first reported by the Manteca Bulletin.

Beyer alum named Model Coach Recipient: Beyer alum and Golden Valley wrestling coach Chopper Mello was named one of the six recipients of the Model Coach Award by the section on Jan. 30.

Mello has coached wrestling at Golden Valley since 1997 and also worked with the football team.

He is also the PA “voice” of the SJS Masters Wrestling Championships and is a tournament director as well.

The award honors coaches who are positive role models within the section and is being given for the 20th year. Each of the six model coaches will receive a plaque and a lifetime Sac-Joaquin Section pass at an awards ceremony to be determined later this year.