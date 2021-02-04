Modesto family entertainment center to reopen with new safety measures, limited capacity

Boomers entertainment center on Sisk Road in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

Anyone looking for outdoor family activities during the pandemic will have a new option soon, when Boomers Park in Modesto re-opens on Friday, Feb. 5.

“We are providing our guests with a much-needed day of fun,” Boomers Parks CEO Tim Murphy said in a news release. “We know that means instilling confidence in them that we are going above and beyond to provide a clean, safe place for fun.”

Boomers is re-opening after the county’s regional stay-at-home order was lifted at the end of January. Stanislaus County has moved back into the purple tier for COVID-19 restrictions, allowing “family entertainment centers” like Boomers to re-open their outdoor operations.

According to a news release, the park’s outdoor operations will re-open with reduced capacity to allow for social distancing and adherence to health and safety guidelines. Boomers will re-open their mini-golf course, Thunder Road Go-Karts, bumper boats, rock-climbing wall and batting cages. Additionally, the park plans to re-open its outdoor dining facilities.

All guests and staff members will have their temperature checked when entering the park, and workers will wear PPE during shifts, per the release. Additionally, Boomers will be cleaning rides, restrooms and other areas throughout the day and provide “sanitation stations” throughout their facilities.

According to the park’s website, customers will also be required to wear masks when visiting.

“These enhanced safety protocols have become the new norm for our team members,” Murphy said in the release. “They are happy to be back at work and helping to provide guests with a happy experience as we emerge from these uncertain times.”

In addition to Boomers, Funworks, another family entertainment center in Modesto, has also re-opened its doors. Funworks resumed operations on Jan. 30, and guests can use their Go-Karts, mini golf course and batting cages. Funworks is also following safety and sanitation protocols.

