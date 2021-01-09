Coronavirus update, Jan. 9: Post-Christmas numbers continue rise in Stanislaus County

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area

Stanislaus County continued to report grim coronavirus numbers, these coming two weeks after Christmas Day.

On Friday, the county reported 16 more deaths tied to COVID-19, bringing to 665 the number of people who have died in the county since its first fatality in April.

Since Dec. 31, there have been 49 deaths reported by the county.

The county also reported Friday 1,118 more case against 8,841 tests for a positivity rate of 12.64%.

The deaths and infection counts Friday were from a two-day total, the county reported.

Meanwhile, according to the state coronavirus dashboard, the county’s single-day positivity rate on Thursday reached 27.46%, the fifth time in the last eight days it’s hovered over 21%. It’s rolling 14-day rate is 16.4% compared to the state’s 13.3%.

The state’s dashboard is updated daily at 11 a.m., and falls a day behind the county’s, which is updated with totals each day in the late afternoon.

The county has the third highest death rate per 100,000 residents in the state. Merced County is fifth and San Joaquin County is seventh, according to the Los Angeles Times tracker. Tuolumne County has the third highest death rate among the state’s 58 counties over the last seven days.

Stanislaus County has the 17th highest infection rate per 100,000 residents. Merced has the ninth highest and San Joaquin County 18th.

The county Health Services Agency reported 37,951. Stanislaus also has 326,934 negative test results and 33,117 residents who are presumed recovered from the virus.

The county’s five hospitals had 333 confirmed cases Friday, the same since the day before. The number of ICU beds available to adults went from two to one.

A stay-at-home order has been in place for a month because of tight ICU capacity in Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region. The threshold to remain out of the order is 15%. Currently, the San Joaquin and Southern California regions are at 0%. The Bay Area is at 3%, Sacramento at 6.4% and Northern California, north of Sacramento up to the Oregon state line is 27.5%.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

The county has begun vaccinating residents considered to be in Phase 1A, Tier 2, which includes community health workers, public health field staff and in-home supportive services and others. There were no immediate details on how many vaccinations were given and what percentage of those offered in Tier 1 were immunized.

The last update was Jan. 5.

There are three groupings of residents ion Phase 1, two in Phase 1B and one in Phase 1C,

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.9% are female

46.1% male

7.6% are 14 years or younger

16.3% are ages 15 to 24

19.7% are 25 to 34,

17.6% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 13,512 positive cases

Turlock has 5,123

Ceres has 4,006

Patterson has 1,940

Riverbank has 1,844

Oakdale has 1,156

Newman has 822

Waterford has 445

Hughson has 382

Supervisorial District 3 has 1,940

District 5 has 1,831

District 2 has 1,550

District 1 has 849

District 4 has 267

San Joaquin County has 712 COVID-19-related deaths among 51,523 cases.





Merced County has 279 deaths among 21,506 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,180 cases and 33 deaths.





Mariposa County has 306 cases and four deaths.

As of Saturday morning, there were 2,627,569 confirmed cases in California and 29,256 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 21,872,264 U.S. cases and 368,947 deaths.

From around the state, nation and world





After both Democrats won Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff elections, cementing Democratic control in both chambers of Congress, there could be another round of stimulus checks on the horizon.

A new study found that loss of smell affects mostly those with mild COVID-19 cases — nearly 86% — while only slightly affecting people with moderate illnesses (4.5%) and severe-to-critical cases (6.9%).

Less than two weeks after reporting the first case of a new, more contagious COVID-19 strain in the U.S., the mutated variant has spread to seven states from coast to coast, health officials say.