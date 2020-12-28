These Modesto, Stanislaus businesses defied odds, opened this year in COVID pandemic

Look, we all have some choice words for 2020. Though, admittedly, almost almost none of them can be printed in a family paper.

But despite the dumpster fire atop a hellscape that this annus horribilis has been, there were still reasons to celebrate. Really. No, for real. They include, almost unbelievably, many businesses that defied the odds and our ongoing pandemic by still managing to open this year.

From some national brands to regional powerhouses and tiny locally owned shops, restaurants, retailers and other local businesses that debuted amid the coronavirus outbreak get a special tip of the hat. With slowed-down construction and inspections, shortages of supplies and everything else that COVID-19 threw at us this year, their successful openings remain noteworthy.

These aren’t the only places that opened this year, by any means. But they’re a diverse round-up of some of the more memorable new businesses that debuted in this most challenging of years.

A month-by-month look at 20 business openings in Modesto and Stanislaus County in 2020.

January:

Marie Callender, Modesto — Is including restaurants that opened before the pandemic struck cheating? No, but they are a time capsule to a period when the popular chain’s reopening on Sylvan Avenue after being what at first was thought to be closed permanently was just another sign of continued good times and rejuvenation ahead for the valley. Ah, those were the days.

Server Sarah Cline, center, waits on guests at Marie Callendar’s Restaurant in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Pizzeria Halt, Modesto — The city and valley’s first vegan pizza parlor opened toward the end of January. While not the only vegan or plant-based cafe in the region, it’s the only one specializing in pies. Temporarily closed during the stay-at-home order, the McHenry Avenue shop vows to reopen Jan. 6.

February:

Delicioso by Mr. & Mrs. Restaurant, Modesto — Opened in the former My Chef space on H Street, this restaurant offers a diverse menu from a chef/owner trained locally in fine dining. The business was just getting its feet under it when the pandemic struck, and has been hustling since to keep the doors open.

Owner and chef Miguel Martinez prepares a burrito at Delicioso Restaurant on H Street in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

March:

Dying Breed Brewing Co., Oakdale — The brewery opened for growler fills shortly after the first stay-at-home order was issued in March. The Shepard Court business has also taken advantage of their large outdoor space to become a community favorite.

May:

The Corral Sandwich Shop, Oakdale — You may have noticed a month-long lull in openings corresponding to the first frenzied period of the pandemic. One of the first restaurants to emerge from that early months of the outbreak was a sandwich shop on West F Street with lots of local appeal.

Harbor Freight Tools, Turlock — One of the few national brands actively expanding in the valley during the pandemic, this popular tool and equipment seller opened a newly built building near the Costco on North Tegner Road in Turlock this spring. And, another one is set to open in Ceres on East Hatch Road Jan. 2.

Harbor Freight Tools has opened its new Turlock CA location on Tegner Road. The store sells discount tools and equipment for home repair, construction, automotive care & more. It already has a shop in Modesto. Photographed in Turlock, Calif., on Friday, May 1, 2020. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

The Farmacy, Modesto — Remember when I said Pizzeria Halt wasn’t the only vegan place in town? Well it’s now joined by The Farmacy, a cafe serving only plant-based foods. In November, the 10th Street eatery changed course, closing the walk-up cafe and reopening in early December to offer plant-based meal prep.

Big Vic’s Barcebue, Turlock — Big Vic catered my wedding, so when he opened his first brick-and-mortar place on N. Golden State Boulevard of course I had to check it out. Look for his imposing black smoker out front, and know delicious smoked meats and sides by the pound and sandwiches await inside.

June:

Crumbl Cookies, Turlock — The first Crumbl location to open in all of California opened in Turlock’s Monte Vista Crossings shopping center. You can tell why this national chain has attracted a loyal fanbase with their big, chewy cookies you can buy in boxes by the dozen. And did I mention they deliver?

August:

Stanislaus Rage Room, Salida — You might notice there was another lull between June and August. Why? Because COVID-19 restrictions came back in July after a surge in cases. With that in mind, it’s hard to think of a better business to open amid a global pandemic and everything else 2020 has piled on us than a room where you pay to smash things. The Pirrone Road business is what I call an extreme stress reliever.

Modesto Bee reporter Marijke Rowland destroys a TV monitor at the Stanislaus Rage Room in Salida, Calif., on Friday, July 31, 2020. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

18Seventy Brewing Co., Modesto — The second craft brewery in the region to open during the pandemic (but not the last, more on that in a bit), this is the first that brews its own beer in the heart of downtown. Named after the year the city was founded, the J Street brewery-taproom has found fans despite ongoing restrictions.

My Mimosas, Modesto — This downtown J Street restaurant opened to big outdoor crowds who all came to enjoy its super-sized mimosas, served in champagne flutes that could hold a toddler. Things have slowed considerably now that all in-person dining has been shut down for the time being. But the takeout menu is still available.

Fire Wings, Modesto — Asian-inspired chicken wings are on the menu at this regional chain out of Sacramento. The Tully Road restaurant offers wing sauces and rubs are inspired by cuisine from across Asia, including China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and more.

Inside the new Fire Wings restaurant in Modesto, Calif., which is open for takeout or delivery. Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com

September:

Dutch Bros Coffee, Turlock and Modesto — The new Turlock location in the also new Warrior Crossing shopping center, across from Stanislaus State, opened to long lines at the start of September. Then the cult-favorite West Coast coffee chain opened its first Modesto location shortly after on McHenry Avenue. If you drive up and there isn’t a line, consider yourself very lucky.

Roberts Ferry Nut Company, Oakdale; Fudge-It, Ceres — Boy, could we all use a treat this year. Two new sweets shops opened to help feed our collective need for good things. In Oakdale, the Roberts Ferry confection maker opened a shop downtown on N. 3rd Avenue. And in Ceres a longtime fudge-maker opened a shop in front of her commercial kitchen on Whitmore Avenue. It’s been a long year, you deserve to treat yourself by stopping at one if not both places.

Ceres Drive-In, Ceres — With indoors movie theaters closed the majority of the year due to COVID-19, people got inventive. A number of pop-up and more permanent drive-in locations were set up this year. But none are perhaps as beloved as the Ceres Drive-In, which was reopened by a new owner to give families a safe place to see be entertained during the pandemic. Originally open since 1948, but closed again since 2008, it’s a welcome return for a valley classic.

Mark Stotzer is working to re-open the Ceres Drive-In theater in Ceres, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

October:

Asian Market, Modesto — After a devastating fire destroyed their original business and others, the family behind the Asian Market spent more than a year closed trying to rebuild. They ultimately found a new, much larger and more high profile location on McHenry Avenue. The added space meant they could also expand their product offerings. Honestly I find something new and great each time I go.

Stella Vuong, 5, shows off her favorite candy inside the Asian Market on McHenry Avenue in Modesto, Calif. Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com

Grains of Virtue Brewing Company, Oakdale — I told you a bunch of breweries opened this year. The last to debut, this new craft beer spot has renovated the old Oakdale movie theater on N. Yosemite Avenue to be a colorful, spacious brewery-taproom. It’s also the third brewery to open in Oakdale, giving Modesto a run for its suds as the craft beer capital of Stanislaus County.

November:

Torii Japanese Restaurant, Modesto — Reopened after more than a year and a half of renovations by new owners, Modesto’s only teppanyaki restaurant returned with a brighter, more open look and lots of experience in the kitchen. While the dinner-and-a-show option is closed for the time being with in-person dining is shutdown during our latest stay-at-home order, takeout is available.

George Chen works the teppanyaki at Torii Japanese Restaurant at Century Center in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Furniture City, Modesto — Opened over Thanksgiving weekend at Vintage Faire Mall, this Fresno-based furniture chain has taken over a key anchor spot. When Forever 21 closed at the end of last year, it was hard to imagine who would fill the massive three-story space. But now we know and have multiple levels of furniture showrooms to check out as a result.

So there you have it, 20 news businesses that started during this most unprecedented and painful pandemic year. May they continue to prosper and enjoy an even more plentiful and much more pleasant 2021 — along with the rest of us.

And good riddance, 2020. May the door hit you everywhere and as hard as possible on the way out.