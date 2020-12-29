Coronavirus stay-home order is extended for Stanislaus County and Valley region

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Stanislaus County and the rest of the San Joaquin Valley region remains under a state stay-home order designed to slow a winter surge of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California’s Health and Human Services Agency, said Tuesday the 12-county region does not meet the criteria for ending the order banning restaurant dining, hair salons, gyms, social gatherings and public activities.

The region will remain under the restrictions for an indefinite period, the state said. The order has applied to designated regions in California after regional intensive care capacity in hospitals fell below 15 percent.

“The ICU capacity is not improving in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, and demand will continue to exceed capacity,” Ghaly said. Projections will be updated daily, he said.

The ICU capacity in the San Joaquin Valley has consistently remained at zero. As hospitals filled with COVID-19 patients and the death toll climbed, the Valley region was placed under the three-week stay-home order Dec. 6. Tuesday was the first time the state considered extending the restrictions in hard hit regions.

Stanislaus County’s public health officer said Monday it may be an additional 30 days until the county and Valley region exits the stay-at-home order.

