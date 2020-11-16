Coronavirus
Stanislaus County reverts to purple coronavirus status as state acts to control virus
The state rejected an adjudication claim from Stanislaus County on Monday, which moves the county back to the most restrictive status of California’s strategy for battling the coronavirus.
In a single stroke, California’s color-coded map of counties was turned to a sea of purple Monday as the state tries to contain a resurgence of COVID-19 illness.
Stanislaus, Merced, San Joaquin and Tuolumne were redesignated as purple counties, placing restrictions on many non-essential businesses. Stanislaus had argued in an adjudication claim that restaurants and fitness centers were not the cause of new outbreaks and there was no reason to penalize those businesses.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health plan an announcement at noon to discuss the changes.
The Modesto Bee will have more on this story.
