Coronavirus update, Dec. 7: Stanislaus County moves past 24,000 positive cases

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County surpassed 24,000 positive coronavirus test results on Sunday, just seven days after reaching 22,000.

The county reported 284 new cases, and recorded more than 2,000 new infections in a seven-day span for the first time since mid-August.

In addition, the state Sunday reported a single-day infection rate in Stanislaus County of 22.15%, which puts the county’s 14-day rolling rate at 14.38%. It was the fifth time since Nov. 24 the county’s single-day rate was above 20%, according to the state dashboard.

The current 14-day rates in nearby counties are as follows: Merced (18.1%), San Joaquin (14%), Tuolumne (21.2%) and Mariposa (19%).

The new data, which illustrates a continued uptick in the spread of COVID-19 throughout the area, came came hours before the county, along with 11 others in the state-designated San Joaquin Valley Region, went under stay-at-home orders at 11:59 p.m.

The region was forced under the mandate after its capacity for adult intensive care unit beds fell below 15%, a standard set last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health.

Sunday, the 12-county San Joaquin Valley region’s available ICU capacity dropped to 6.6%, down from 14.1% on Friday and 8.6% on Saturday, according to the state dashboard.

The percentages of available adult ICU beds in the state’s other designated regions on Sunday were as follows: Sacramento area (18.2%), Northern California (26.5%), the Bay Area (24.1%) and Southern California (10.3%). Southern California counties also went into stay-at-home status Sunday night.

Hospital patient numbers in Stanislaus County fell slightly Sunday from 210 to 205. There were four available adult ICU beds available in the county’s five facilities on Sunday, down from seven a day before.

Meanwhile, Stanislaus County reported reported three more deaths, bringing its total to 442 since the start of the pandemic. Its 82 deaths per 100,000 residents is higher than nearby San Joaquin County (72) and Merced County (67).

The county Health Services Agency said 23,047 people have tested positive, 239,313 tested negative and 21,008 are presumed recovered.

California COVID map 1101

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Sunday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 8,512 positive cases

Turlock has 3,231

Ceres has 2,617

Patterson has 1,188

Riverbank has 1,072

Oakdale has 619

Newman has 468

Waterford has 293

Hughson has 228

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,309

District 3 has 1,223

District 2 has 1,017

District 1 has 525

District 4 has 153

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 522 COVID-19-related deaths among 27,469 cases.





Merced County has 191 deaths among 12,891 cases.





Tuolumne County has 1,190 cases and 13 deaths.





Mariposa County has 155 cases and three deaths.

As of Monday morning, there were 1,368,237 confirmed cases in California and 19,939 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 14,761,732 U.S. cases and 282,345 deaths.

