Modesto Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Nov. 25: Stanislaus has highest daily case count since August

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County had its largest jump in new COVID-19 cases in three months, and another increase in hospitalized people.

The state reported 264 positive tests in the county Monday, the most since the 365 on Aug. 26. The latest figure was more the six times the average of 40 that would help bring about an easing of rules.

The county’s positivity rate was 14.04% on Monday, based on 1,880 tests. The rolling seven-day average was 11.13%. The 14-day average was 11.04%.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The state requires a positivity rate of under 8 percent to advance to the next less restrictive tier in its system.

Two more county residents have died of the virus, for a total of 420 as of Tuesday, the Health Services Agency announced.

The county has 20,932 people who have tested positive, 207,414 who tested negative and 18,894 who are presumed recovered.

A total of 164 people were hospitalized Tuesday with confirmed cases of the virus, up from 152 the day before. The number was around 40 for much of early fall. Thirteen intensive care beds for adults were available Tuesday, up from six.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Tuesday:

BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Geographically:

In other nearby counties:

As of Wednesday morning, there were 1,149.616 confirmed cases in California and 18,883 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 12,598,660 U.S. cases and 259,976 deaths.

Cases surge, vaccine looms

As COVID-19 cases shoot higher, Stanislaus County leaders don’t have many answers for bringing the surge under control. But local health officials are scrambling to prepare for a mid-December arrival of coronavirus vaccine for front line health workers.

Stanislaus jail has ‘minor’ outbreak

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a “minor” coronavirus outbreak in its jail system. The outbreak was discovered Nov. 16 during screening required for inmates being sent to state prison.

MJC Turkey Trot goes virtual

The Turkey Trot and Gobbler Walk, which supports Modesto Junior College’s cross country and track and field programs, has gone virtual because of the pandemic.

Job creation could stall in winter

Unemployment in Stanislaus County continued to fall in October, but increased coronavirus restrictions could again cause a temporary rise in the jobless numbers as winter approaches.

How has on-campus learning gone in Oakdale?

The past five weeks in Oakdale have reinforced what most educators and families already agree upon: Distance learning doesn’t come close to in-person instruction, and there’s no 100% safe way to have children and adults on campuses.

How to stay safe on Thanksgiving

With small gatherings of friends and families fueling the autumn surge, public health officials have strongly encouraged everyone to rethink, and ideally avoid, large gatherings for Thanksgiving. Local leaders are planning big changes to how they are celebrating this year.

Black Friday will look different this year

Black Friday, the traditional start of the holiday shopping season, will look a lot different in 2020 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Christmas events, pandemic-style

Several communities and groups still plan to bring some holiday spirit to the region at the end of what’s been a festive-challenged year.

Pandemic aggravates eating disorders

Isolation at home and the stress of the coronavirus pandemic evidently is driving a large number of referrals for people seeking help for eating disorders.

Salvation Army, others will skip sit-down meals

The annual tradition of The Salvation Army and Modesto Gospel Mission serving sit-down meals with all the trimmings over Thanksgiving and Christmas to thousands of men, women and children won’t happen this year because of the new coronavirus pandemic, and efforts to adapt have proved difficult.

Residents to blame for move to purple

Blame Gov. Gavin Newsom all you want, but he didn’t shove Stanislaus County back to the state’s most restrictive COVID-19 purple tier. We did, says The Bee’s Editorial Board.

From around the state, nation and world

Economists have signed an open letter urging lawmakers to pass another coronavirus relief package to provide direct payments to Americans and businesses that are struggling during the pandemic.

A vaccine for COVID-19 doesn’t come without side effects. Most people who have participated in clinical trials report fevers, headaches, fatigue, muscle aches and soreness around injection sites.

The biggest rubber glove maker in the world said it was shutting down some of its factories after a coronavirus outbreak among its workers.

Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service