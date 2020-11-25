Coronavirus update, Nov. 25: Stanislaus has highest daily case count since August

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County had its largest jump in new COVID-19 cases in three months, and another increase in hospitalized people.

The state reported 264 positive tests in the county Monday, the most since the 365 on Aug. 26. The latest figure was more the six times the average of 40 that would help bring about an easing of rules.

The county’s positivity rate was 14.04% on Monday, based on 1,880 tests. The rolling seven-day average was 11.13%. The 14-day average was 11.04%.

The state requires a positivity rate of under 8 percent to advance to the next less restrictive tier in its system.

Two more county residents have died of the virus, for a total of 420 as of Tuesday, the Health Services Agency announced.

The county has 20,932 people who have tested positive, 207,414 who tested negative and 18,894 who are presumed recovered.

A total of 164 people were hospitalized Tuesday with confirmed cases of the virus, up from 152 the day before. The number was around 40 for much of early fall. Thirteen intensive care beds for adults were available Tuesday, up from six.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Tuesday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 7,400 positive cases

Turlock has 2,831

Ceres has 2,309

Patterson has 1,073

Riverbank has 961

Oakdale has 478

Newman has 404

Waterford has 275

Hughson has 196

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,205

District 3 has 1,123

District 2 has 904

District 1 has 440

District 4 has 141

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 504 COVID-19-related deaths among 25,237 cases.





Merced County has 179 deaths among 11,460 cases.





Tuolumne County has 873 cases and eight deaths.





Mariposa County has 120 cases and two deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 1,149.616 confirmed cases in California and 18,883 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 12,598,660 U.S. cases and 259,976 deaths.

