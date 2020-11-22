Tips, and examples, for Stanislaus County residents to remain safe at Thanksgiving

Coronavirus infections are skyrocketing nationwide, including in Stanislaus County. On Monday, the county joined 40 other counties sliding back to purple, the state’s most restrictive tier.

With small gatherings of friends and families fueling the autumn surge, public health officials have strongly encouraged everyone to rethink, and ideally avoid, large gatherings for Thanksgiving.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said in an interview with CBS news, his adult children aren’t joining him and his wife for the day of giving thanks because it’s too risky with his age. He’s 79.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends to celebrate only with members of your household, which are people in your house not those who live elsewhere, even if they’re immediate family members. In addition, college students returning home should be considered as from a different household, and recognized as posing a risk for COVID-19 exposure. The elderly and those with underlying health conditions are cautioned to avoid in-person gatherings.

The CDC recommends weighing several criteria for planning Thanksgiving gatherings, including your health status, the rate of spread in the community and the risks of exposure with any activities.

Best of the Bee newsletter Sign up for a weekly dose of top stories and positive news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Community levels of COVID-19

Like much of the country, Stanislaus County has had an increasing positivity rate in recent weeks. On Thursday, the California Department of Public Health announced a curfew for counties in the purple tier from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., from Nov. 21 until Dec. 21.

Wendy Byrd, president of the NAACP in Modesto-Stanislaus Chapter, said she will be staying home this year.

“Last year, I had a house full for Thanksgiving. This year I am intentionally adhering to a ‘no-gathering Thanksgiving’ due to COVID-19,” said Byrd in an email. “It’s just not worth the risk.”

Vito Chiesa, county supervisor for District 2, is sticking close to home to minimize his family’s COVID-19 risks.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

“Typically, we went south over the Grapevine to Southern California and spent it with the other half of my family (his in-laws),” said Chiesa. “This year because of COVID, we’re going to stay here locally.”

He said he’ll celebrate with people he has had regular contact with during the pandemic, including his elderly parents whom he helps take care of.

Exposure during travel

Airports, bus stations, train stations, public transport, gas stations, and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces, the CDC says. The agency strongly discourages traveling.

Rep. Josh Harder (D-Turlock) had to return to Washington, D.C. earlier this week and has adapted his holiday plans with his wife for the East Coast.

“I’ll be spending Thanksgiving with my immediate family and in-laws,” said Harder. “It will feel differently from any other Thanksgiving, but we want to make sure to protect our family and stop the spread.”

Channce Condit, the newly elected county supervisor for District 5, is swapping the family’s usual dinner for a “scaled-down celebration.”

“Normally we go to my great-grandfather’s house, but he’ll be 93 on Christmas Day,” said Condit. “With his age we won’t be able to spend Thanksgiving together.”

Condit said only his nuclear family with his brothers and parents, who have been in a pandemic pod, will get together. His favorite dish is anything corn, because he loves it and it reflects his Native American heritage.

Location of the gathering

Indoor gatherings, especially those with poor ventilation (for example, small enclosed spaces with no outside air), pose more risk than outdoor gatherings, the CDC says.

Public health officials suggest a virtual get-together to those who still want to celebrate with family, but in a safe way.

Yamilet Valladolid, government affairs manager at Golden Valley Health Centers, is planning just that.

“Usually, I celebrate with my five sisters and my parents,” said Valladolid. “This year, unfortunately, we will not be able to be together physically.”

Instead, she’ll be celebrating in-person with her partner, but dropping off dessert boxes at each of her family member’s houses and they’ll connect virtually when eating the sweet treats.

Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, public health officer for Stanislaus County, also will have a virtual celebration.

“We are planning a Zoom call with my parents and siblings in the afternoon, as no one is traveling this year,” she said. Vaishampayan said her immediate family will continue many of their favorite traditions, literally down to the dishes.

“We will get out my paternal grandmother’s china that I ate Thanksgiving dinner on growing up,” said Vaishampayan. “We will make the full turkey dinner including my maternal great-grandmother’s potato rolls.”

Ceres’ newly elected mayor, Javier Lopez, also said his usual large family holiday celebration won’t be happening.

“For example, last year for Christmas, we had at least 30 people, but not this year, “ Lopez said. “It’s going to be different. We’re just having immediate family, though it feels kind of awkward.”

He said, however, though there will be fewer people, they’re sticking with their traditional foods, which includes his mother’s secret recipe for turkey tamales.

“We’re having a turkey, mashed potatoes, chili beans and corn bread, but the twist is the tamales,” said Lopez.

Behaviors of attendees prior to the gathering

Jody Hayes, Stanislaus County CEO, was pining a bit for celebrations of the past with his large, extended family at his uncle’s house with some of his relatives’ special dishes, but has also adjusted his plans.

“We will have a downsized Thanksgiving this year, with just our immediate family at home,“ said Hayes. “We recognize this year needs to be different. I will miss having all of my aunts, uncles and cousins together under one roof to watch football, play cards and trying to avoid politics.”

Hayes added that he, his wife and three grown children including one who lives with them, will have COVID-19 testing before gathering, though they have been in a pandemic pod together. He said the testing is just one point in time, but it provides some reassurance as they’re hoping to spend time with his and his wife’s mother.

The CDC recommends that anyone who is planning to see someone outside of their immediate household keep the gathering short, with masks and social distance, and outside.

Celebrating with the community

Rabbi Shalom Bochner is participating in planning three celebrations, one for his immediate family, one for his Congregation Beth Shalom family and one for the community at large, in his role as treasurer of the Stanislaus County Interfaith Council, and all are respecting the COVID-19 restrictions.

“Thanksgiving to me is always about being outside and spending time together, “ said Bochner. “We will just be the immediate family and likely go on a hike or some activity to enjoy our beautiful surroundings.”

For his synagogue family, their usual Friday night “to go” Shabbat dinner will be a kosher Thanksgiving meal, which is available to anyone for $12 with a pre-order.

The Interfaith Council has hosted a Thanksgiving event for nearly 25 years, which usually attracts 300 to 400 people. This year the event will be via Zoom on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. and it will include a video and discussion about how people in Stanislaus County show gratitude.

“We’ve produced a video asking local faith leaders, musicians, community members and others, ‘How do you give thanks?’,” said Bochner. Event details can be found on the council’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/stanislausinterfaith.

Maintaining gratitude in a pandemic

Everyone expressed gratitude for their families and their health, and said that they’ve adjusted their plans to follow public health recommendations, though some plans for in-person gatherings pose higher risks.

Full recommendations from the CDC can be found at www.cdc.gov and from the California Department of Public Health at www.cdph.ca.gov.

“The decisions every person and every family make this Thanksgiving will have an effect on what life is like in the next weeks and months,” said Vaishampayan. “No matter how you choose to celebrate, please continue to take actions that protect yourself and others: face coverings, distancing, and hand washing saves lives.”

This story was produced with financial support from The Stanislaus County Office of Education and the Stanislaus Community Foundation, along with the GroundTruth Project’s Report for America initiative. The Modesto Bee maintains full editorial control of this work.

To help fund The Bee’s children’s health and economic development reporters with Report for America, go to bitly.com/ModbeeRFA