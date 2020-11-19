Pandemic takes a bite out of Salvation Army’s, Gospel Mission’s holiday meals

The annual tradition of The Salvation Army and Modesto Gospel Mission serving sit-down meals with all the trimmings over Thanksgiving and Christmas to thousands of men, women and children won’t happen this year because of the new coronavirus pandemic, and efforts to adapt have proved difficult.

The Salvation Army has canceled its “Thanks For Giving” meal that draws about 1,000 people to Modesto Centre Plaza on Thanksgiving. The army has worked with Modesto restaurateur and entrepreneur Dan Costa and wife Denise for more than 30 years on the annual meal.

The army had hoped to convert its sit-down holiday meals at its Red Shield Center in south Modesto to drive-through events but those plans were canceled Tuesday. Both Modesto and Turlock armies changed their traditional sit-down Kettle Kickoff fundraising luncheons to drive-throughs, as well. Turlock’s was earlier this month; Modesto’s is set for Thursday.

Maj. Harold Laubach Jr. said the reasons for canceling the Thanksgiving dinner included difficulty in getting volunteers, a Red Shield employee testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and Stanislaus County’s return to the state’s most restrictive tier because the virus is considered widespread.

Laubach said the employee contracted the disease from a family member and not from anyone at the Red Shield Center.

Food available at warehouse

“It’s just getting harder,” he said. “And with the move back to purple (the color of the most restrictive of the state’s four pandemic tiers), it doesn’t look like it is the safest thing going forward.”

Laubach encouraged families that need food to go the army’s food distribution warehouse at 600 Janopaul Lane, Modesto. He said they can pick up food once a week Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. He said the army will deliver food in some cases, such as for seniors. Arrangements can be made by speaking with family services at 209-522-3209.

The Modesto Gospel Mission is moving forward with caution and by following the pandemic guidelines as it makes it events safe.

Factoring COVID, weather in plans

“These events are needed in our community,” Mission Executive Director Jason Conway said. But he added the mission is factoring in such considerations as the weather, a continued rise in COVID-19, and any additional pandemic restrictions in its planning.

The mission’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet & Bundle Up typically draws 700 to 800 men, women and children who come to the mission for a sit-down meal the day before Thanksgiving and then walk into the chapel to pick out a coat, sweater and other warm outwear as well as gloves, scarves and hats to help stay warm over the winter.

Conway said the event, which is scheduled 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, will be a drive-through, with people staying in their cars. Families will provide mission staff with their sizes, and staff will give them meals and appropriate-sized clothing.

“Doing a drive through is the best we can do it, while keeping everyone safe,” Conway said. But he said the mission understands not everyone has a car, and it will provide meals and clothing to those who arrive on foot. These people will be served outdoors. And everyone, even those in cars, will need to wear masks and practice physical distancing.

The Gospel Mission’s Christmas at the Mission event can draw 1,700 to 2,000 people for a sit-down meal and gifts. Conway said the mission is planning on holding the event with takeout food. He said it is possible the mission could deliver the meals and gifts to families.

“We are still working out the details,” he said, “but it would be with the appropriate protocols.”

The Salvation Army in Turlock is planning on converting its annual sit-down Christmas meal into a drive-through event with takeout meals. The event is scheduled for Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 893 Lander Ave.

Faith-based need help from community

The three faith-based organizations said they need help.

For instance, Salvation Army Capt. Jeffrey Breazeale said revenue is down about 10 percent for the army’s Turlock operations because the pandemic has hampered fundraising. He said 10 percent is big deal for an organization that already was lean before the pandemic.

This comes as The Salvation Army is providing more food.

Turlock had provided food boxes every three months to families before the pandemic. Families can now get food once a month. And in Modesto, The Salvation Army has increased the frequency from once a month to once a week.

Checks can be mailed to the army in Modesto at P.O. Box 580480, Modesto, 95358, and to the army in Turlock at P.O. Box 3576, Turlock, 95381. Checks can be mailed to the Gospel Mission at P.O. Box 1203, Modesto, 95353.

Donations also can be made online at turlock.salvationarmy.org, modestocitadel.salvationarmy.org/modesto_citadel_corps, and mymission.org. The websites also have information on how to volunteer and other ways to help.