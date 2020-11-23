Here’s your planner for Modesto-area holiday parades, events, and how to enjoy them

Christmas Tree Lane in Ceres, pictured here in 2014, will light up again this year. Modesto Bee file

Several communities and groups still plan to bring some holiday spirit to the region at the end of what’s been a festive-challenged year.

Many of the traditional Christmas events in the Modesto and Mother Lode regions have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But others will go on with modifications, downsizing and virtual options.

Among the larger events canceled in Modesto are the Dickens Faire and Mod Shop Indie Crafters Market. But the city will hold a Christmas parade, with a twist: Onlookers will drive past stationary yuletide displays.

That sort of reverse-parade tactic will be held in other regional communities, as well. The following is a look at some of the events planned for the holidays season. Note that they could be canceled or adjusted depending on county and state pandemic guidelines.

COWBOY CHRISTMAS – Nov. 28: Oakdale Cowboy Museum outdoor holiday market. COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Cowboy Museum, 355 E. F St., Oakdale. www.thecowboymuseum.org/santa-.

Best of the Bee newsletter Sign up for a weekly dose of top stories and positive news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

GUSTINE’S OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS – Nov. 28: There will be a drive-through breakfast with Santa at GPS Hall from 8 to 11 a.m. A Christmas market will be held downtown, with social distancing in place, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children can see Santa and take home craft bags, also from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Cornerstone Dance on Fifth Street. There will be a live virtual tree lighting on the city’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. 209-587-0810.

ANGELS CAMP HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE – Nov. 28: Merchants will participate in a community open house with raffles, shopping and dining. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Citywide in Angels Camp. www.angelscampbusiness.com/event/small-business-saturday.

HOME FOR CHRISTMAS LIGHT EXPERIENCE – Dec. 1-24: Shelter Cove Community Church offers a drive-through Santa’s village, Christmas tree lane and white Christmas, as well as a live-action nativity scene. There will be a drive-through, 150,000-light show with Christmas music. The event runs 6 to 9 p.m. nightly at Shelter Cove, 4242 Coffee Road, Modesto. The event is free, but it’s recommended to RSVP for Fridays and Saturdays. 209-567-3200. sheltercovelive.com/christmas.

LATHROP VIRTUAL TREE LIGHTING AND SHOEBOX PARADE – Dec. 1 and Dec. 12: A virtual tree lighting will be shown on the city’s website and Facebook page Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. A parade Dec. 12 will feature small floats videotaped and shown on the city’s website and Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m. It will remain up through Christmas. www.ci.lathrop.ca.us/parksrec/page/christmas-shoebox-parade.

TURLOCK CHRISTMAS PARADE – Dec. 4: A Christmas Cruise will be held at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds. People will stay in their cars and drive past the decorated lights and displays. 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

MODESTO CELEBRATION OF LIGHTS – Dec. 5: A Downtown Drive-Through Holiday Cruise will feature displays of lights and decorations on stationary floats, as well as storefront decorations and Rockin’ Holidays displays and tree lighting on Tenth Street Plaza. The parade begins at 17th and I streets, turns on 10th Street and ends along Tenth Street Plaza. 5:30-8:30 p.m. www.modestogov.com/553/Holiday-Parade

CHRISTMAS TREE LANE – Dec. 5 through Christmas: Neighbors off Moffett Road across from Smyrna Park will put up their annual lavish holiday lights display for people to drive through. The city stresses social distancing for those who choose to walk. 209-538-5628.

OUTDOOR CHRISTMAS FAIRE – Dec. 5: Modesto Free Methodist Church will have vendors selling crafts and homemade items. They will sell tri-tip, $25, and half chickens, $6. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Modesto Free Methodist Church, 1520 Rose Ave. www.modestofm.org.

ESCALON CHRISTMAS ON MAIN PARADE OF LIGHTS – Dec. 12: A drive-through parade of lights will feature stationary floats along Main Street as well as decorated storefronts and sidewalks. There will be a one-way flow of traffic for onlookers to follow. 5:30 p.m. 209-838-2793.