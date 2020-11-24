COVID-19 makes MJC Turkey Trot go virtual. The good news? You can sleep in Thursday

Some people added a little flair to their running outfits during the Modesto Junior College Turkey Trot and Gobbler Walk at Tuolumne River Regional Park in Modesto, Calif. in 2016. mbicek@modbee.com

Modesto’s Turkey Trot and Gobbler Walk traditionally has been a fun way for folks to burn off calories ahead of their Thanksgiving feasts. Participants would rise, maybe even shine, on those Thursday mornings to descend upon Tuolumne River Regional Park for half-mile kids fun runs, a 5K run and a 5K walk.

This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench — make that a drumstick — into the event, which began back in 1999. The Turkey Trot, which supports Modesto Junior College’s cross country and track and field programs, has gone virtual.

Here’s how it works, according to MJC Coach Demitrius Snaer: Run a 5k or 1-mile course alone or with friends and family anytime through Sunday, Dec. 6. “If you can use a GPS watch or sites such as Strava to get an accurate recording of your distance and times, that would be great,” he said in a news release. “Take pictures of your group running as well.”

Participants are asked to email pictures and times to snaerd@yosemite.edu so they can be posted on social media and on MJC’s athletics website. Anyone who makes a donation of $15 or more will be able to pick up a Turkey Trot shirt from Fleet Feet, 1427 Standiford Ave. Donations can be directed to the cross country and track and field programs through the MJC Foundation page at bit.ly/35Ytqb6.

“Our team is working hard this year in hopes to get back to competing as soon as we are allowed to,” Snaer said in the news release. “... We look forward to hosting the Turkey Trot in person next year.”

Just for fun, here are a couple of tidbits from past Bee coverage of the Turkey Trot:

An average 150-pound person burns off about 350 calories running a 5K. That’s about the same amount as in a slice of pumpkin pie with whipped cream.

The inaugural 1999 race was won by Jose Saenz, a former Modesto High and Modesto Junior College runner who was then competing for Chico State. He covered the 5K course in 15:03.3.

Saenz and five other division winners went home with a turkey apiece. Second place in each division was good for a chicken, third, a game hen, and last place . . . a half-dozen eggs.