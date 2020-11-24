Coronavirus update, Nov. 24: Stanislaus hospital use rises again; deaths reach 418

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County reported another rise Monday in hospital use by people with COVID-19. Deaths rose by two to 418 residents, the county Health Services Agency announced.

The county has 20,658 people who have tested positive for the virus, 204,719 who tested negative and 18,749 who are presumed recovered.

The state reported 112 positive tests in the county Sunday, down from 222 on Saturday. The numbers should average 40 or fewer to make progress on reopening the local economy.

The county’s positivity rate was 6.9% on Sunday, based on 1,622 tests. The rolling seven-day average was 11.15%. The 14-day average was 10.45%.

The state requires a positivity rate of under 8 percent to advance to the next less restrictive tier in its system.

A total of 152 people were hospitalized Monday with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus in Stanislaus County, up from 142 the day before. Six intensive care beds for adults were available, down from 13 the day before.

The county updated its demographic breakdowns of the positive tests Monday, for the first time in several days:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 7,299 positive cases

Turlock has 2,793

Ceres has 2,281

Patterson has 1,053

Riverbank has 952

Oakdale has 468

Newman has 400

Waterford has 269

Hughson has 193

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,201

District 3 has 1,111

District 2 has 899

District 1 has 433

District 4 has 139

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 504 COVID-19-related deaths among 24,804 cases.





Merced County has 179 deaths among 11,388 cases.





Tuolumne County has 806 cases and eight deaths.





Mariposa County has 104 cases and two deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 1,133,048 confirmed cases in California and 18,783 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 12,421,993 U.S. cases and 257,707 deaths.

