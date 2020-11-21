Coronavirus update, Nov. 21: Hospital patients double in Stanislaus over 10 days

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

The number of COVID-19 patients in Stanislaus County hospitals continues to increase, along with positive tests for the virus.

The state reported 127 positive tests in the county Thursday, down from 143 the previous day but still a concern. The numbers should average 40 or less to make progress on reopening the local economy. The county reported 162 more on Friday.

The positive rate was 9.96% for Thursday, based on 1,274 tests, according to the state. The rolling seven-day average was 11.28%, down from 11.58% a day before. The 14-day average was 9.81%, up from 9.72%.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The county’s five hospitals had 124 patients with COVID-19 on Friday, up from 114 on Thursday. The figure has roughly doubled over the past 10 days. It had spiked to about 220 in summer but hovered around 40 in early fall. Eight intensive care beds for adults were available Friday, down from nine.

The county Health Services Agency announced another death to the virus Friday for a total of 416. It reported that 19,964 residents have tested positive, 200,570 have tested negative, and 18,372 are presumed recovered.

The new coronavirus tier map released by the state of California on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

The county did not update its demographic breakdowns of the positive tests. The figures as of Wednesday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Geographically:

Modesto has 7,322 positive cases

Turlock has 2,795

Ceres has 2,395

Patterson has 1,033

Riverbank has 969

Oakdale has 500

Newman has 397

Waterford has 295

Hughson has 206

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,244

District 3 has 1,106

District 2 has 931

District 1 has 439

District 4 has 154

ZIP Codes (highest per 10,000 residents):

95328 (Keyes 538 per 10k)

95351 (west/south Modesto, 531 per 10k)

95307 (Ceres, 524 per 10k)

95358 (west Stanislaus County, 477 per 10k)

95363 (Patterson, 455 per 10k)

While it doesn’t represent the highest rate of infections per 10,000 residents in the county, residents in Modesto’s 95355 ZIP code has had the most reported positive results in the county in the last 30 days at 305, up from fewer than 200 last week.

In other nearby counties as of Friday:

San Joaquin County has 504 COVID-19-related deaths among 24,649 cases.





Merced County has 176 deaths among 10,986 cases.





Tuolumne County has 708 cases and eight deaths.





Mariposa County has 94 cases and two deaths.

As of Saturday morning, there were 1,092,837 confirmed cases in California and 18,651 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 11,915,769 U.S. cases and 254,445 deaths.

Flora defends Hawaii trip

Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, had no apology for attending a four-day conference in Hawaii as COVID-19 cases are spiking in California and the rest of the nation.

Curfew starts Saturday night

A state-imposed curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will go into effect Saturday night in Stanislaus County and run through Dec. 21, as state health officials try to curb spiking coronavirus infections.

Pandemic aggravates eating disorders

Isolation at home and the stress of the coronavirus pandemic evidently is driving a large number of referrals for people seeking help for eating disorders.

Salvation Army, others will skip sit-down meals

The annual tradition of The Salvation Army and Modesto Gospel Mission serving sit-down meals with all the trimmings over Thanksgiving and Christmas to thousands of men, women and children won’t happen this year because of the new coronavirus pandemic, and efforts to adapt have proved difficult.

Businesses pivot again on rules

As tighter coronavirus restrictions take effect in Stanislaus County on Tuesday, small businesses are once again adapting to changing rules and looking to retain their clients in the coming weeks and months.

Residents to blame for move to purple

Blame Gov. Gavin Newsom all you want, but he didn’t shove Stanislaus County back to the state’s most restrictive COVID-19 purple tier. We did, says The Bee’s Editorial Board.

Dining goes outside once again

Stanislaus County restaurants are going through a horrifying “Groundhog Day” of a year. Opened inside at the start of the year, closed inside in March, opened inside in May, closed inside in July, opened inside in October and now closed inside once more in November.

How Stanislaus will enforce new rules

Stanislaus County’s approach to enforcing the state’s coronavirus orders won’t change as local communities learn to live under tighter restrictions imposed by the state, the county’s chief executive said.

How Modesto office space adapts to COVID-19





The coronavirus pandemic has changed the nature of office work in Modesto and other cities in the Central Valley of California. How can businesses adapt?

From around the state, nation and world

Parents of some teenagers in the Sacramento region already have begun signing their children up for trials of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate produced by drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech.

U.S. states and cities are starting to implement curfews to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but health experts aren’t sure if those measures — alone — will make any impact.

A church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is receiving online criticism due to a packed crowd at a recent indoor gathering — and its plans to hold a Thanksgiving event.