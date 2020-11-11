Coronavirus update, Nov. 11: New case count stays high as Stanislaus risks backslide

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County failed once again to keep new COVID-19 cases at a level that could lead to fewer limits on business.

The state reported 69 new cases Monday, well above the average of 40 needed for further reopening. Only once in November has Stanislaus met that test.

The state, which offers fuller data on the number of total tests, reported that the single-day infection rate was 6.6%, based on 1,044 results. The seven-day rolling rate was 6.47%, up from 6.05% the day before. The 14-day rate was 5.72%, up from 5.44%, according to the state website.

The county got its latest tier designation Tuesday. The state initially announced that Stanislaus was returning to purple, the most restrictive of the four. However, the county is appealing and will remain in the red for the time being.

The county Health Services Agency reports that 18,614 residents have tested positive, 108,923 tested negative and 17,635 are presumed recovered.

Deaths in the county rose by one to 409 on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of confirmed COVID patients in the five county hospitals dropped to 58 from 66 on Monday. The number of available adult intensive care unit beds was unchanged at nine.

Of the positive cases through Tuesday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,870 positive cases

Turlock has 2,579

Ceres has 2,292

Patterson has 973

Riverbank has 921

Oakdale has 444

Newman has 378

Waterford has 279

Hughson has 195

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,186

District 3 has 1,057

District 2 has 863

District 1 has 411

District 4 has 146

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 500 COVID-19-related deaths among 22,993 cases.





Merced County has 164 deaths among 10,193 cases.





Tuolumne County has 364 cases and eight deaths.





Mariposa County has 88 cases and two deaths.

As of Tuesday evening, there were 991,162 confirmed cases in California and 18,076 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 10,260,282 U.S. cases and 239,695 deaths.

County disputes state on tier

Stanislaus County was among three counties in California that were reassigned Tuesday to the most restrictive tier of the state’s blueprint for slowing the coronavirus pandemic. But county officials say the purple tier designation was a mistake.

