Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Nov. 11: New case count stays high as Stanislaus risks backslide

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County failed once again to keep new COVID-19 cases at a level that could lead to fewer limits on business.

The state reported 69 new cases Monday, well above the average of 40 needed for further reopening. Only once in November has Stanislaus met that test.

The state, which offers fuller data on the number of total tests, reported that the single-day infection rate was 6.6%, based on 1,044 results. The seven-day rolling rate was 6.47%, up from 6.05% the day before. The 14-day rate was 5.72%, up from 5.44%, according to the state website.

The county got its latest tier designation Tuesday. The state initially announced that Stanislaus was returning to purple, the most restrictive of the four. However, the county is appealing and will remain in the red for the time being.

The county Health Services Agency reports that 18,614 residents have tested positive, 108,923 tested negative and 17,635 are presumed recovered.

Deaths in the county rose by one to 409 on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of confirmed COVID patients in the five county hospitals dropped to 58 from 66 on Monday. The number of available adult intensive care unit beds was unchanged at nine.

Of the positive cases through Tuesday:

Geographically:

In other nearby counties:

As of Tuesday evening, there were 991,162 confirmed cases in California and 18,076 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 10,260,282 U.S. cases and 239,695 deaths.

County disputes state on tier

Stanislaus County was among three counties in California that were reassigned Tuesday to the most restrictive tier of the state’s blueprint for slowing the coronavirus pandemic. But county officials say the purple tier designation was a mistake.

The latest on MCS junior high return

Seventh- and eighth-graders will return to Modesto City Schools classrooms starting Jan. 19 if Stanislaus County has been in the red tier on the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list for two consecutive weeks.

You can still honor veterans without a parade

The COVID-19 pandemic has cut deeply into Veterans Day observances around Stanislaus County this year, and a few of the events being held will be drive-through or drive-in style.

Nonprofits must adapt to the times

Local nonprofits must innovate and collaborate to succeed during the coronavirus pandemic and maximize their reach across Stanislaus County, organization leaders said during a Friday webinar.

Program aids downtown businesses in Stanislaus

Turns out, there is such thing as half a free lunch. A massive injection of taxpayer-supported COVID-19 relief money is going into a program designed to help area restaurants and other retailers struggling during the pandemic.

From around the state, nation and world

As families plan to prepare and serve Thanksgiving dinners, health officials recommend taking steps to protect against the coronavirus. That’s because sharing meals with others may pose the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Drugmaker Pfizer announced that early data show its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is exceedingly effective at preventing the virus — and outlined the next steps toward making it available to the public.

