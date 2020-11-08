What’s the status of Modesto-area holiday parades? Here’s a look.

The public will do the driving during this year’s Modesto Celebration of Lights Parade, pictured here in 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

Holiday parades in at least two Modesto region cities will go on this year, but with a twist due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Modesto and Turlock will hold what could be called reverse parades, with the public doing the driving.

The city of Modesto announced on its parks and recreation department Facebook page that the annual Celebration of Lights will be a Downtown Drive-Through Holiday Cruise this year.

Set for Saturday, Dec. 5, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., the event will feature displays of lights and decorations on stationary floats set up along the route, as well as storefront displays and Rockin’ Holidays on Tenth Street Plaza.

The Rockin’ Holidays portion of the event will have cars cruising along the street through Tenth Street Plaza where decorations, manufactured snow and a tree lighting are planned, according to organizer Chris Murphy.

People can drive past the festive displays beginning on I Street, turning on 10th Street and ending along Tenth Street Plaza, according to the Facebook post.

The page does warn that the event is subject to COVID-19 restrictions, precautions and potential cancellation.

Turlock will hold a similar event, but at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds rather than along city streets, according to its parks and recreation Facebook page.

The Christmas Cruise “will usher in the magical season while ensuring all participants and spectators are able to celebrate safely,” according to the post.

The event is Friday, Dec. 4, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock.

People will stay in their cars and drive past the decorated lights and displays spread throughout the fairgrounds, according to the post.

Meanwhile, in the Mother Lode city of Sonora, the public holiday parade has been canceled this year. But the city will offer residents only a chance to see a few decorated vehicles from their homes, according to Rachelle Kellogg, community development director.

She said a handful of decorated vehicles will drive through Sonora neighborhoods, including one with Santa on board.

The event on Nov. 27 is not for people to attend, she said, and a route has not been finalized.

Riverbank’s parade, normally held with its annual Christmas Festival has been canceled, according to a call to the city.