Creative minds, caring hearts find ways to celebrate Veterans Day even in pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has cut deeply into Veterans Day observances around Stanislaus County this year, and a few of the events being held will be drive-through or drive-in style.

Veterans organizations that have told The Bee they’ll have no ceremonies because of the virus include Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10293 in Ceres, American Legion Post 491 in Ceres and American Legion Post 74 in Modesto. A few other posts could not be reached.

VFW Post 3199 Commander Fred Garcia said a small celebration will be held at noon Wednesday at its facility at 2801 W. Hatch Road in southwest Modesto. It is open to the public.

Commander Lyle Ducheneaux of Turlock VFW Post 5059, which is celebrating its 75th year, said a ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at a special veterans dinner being served. Veterans will be called to attention, he said, and the program will include the national anthem, the pledge of allegiance and a chaplain-led prayer. The public is welcome to attend whether having dinner or not.

The dinner will be drive-through and include New York steak, three barbecued oysters, a baked potato, green salad and roll for $15. Ticket sale to the community will go toward serving dinner to veterans free of charge.

A Facebook post says tickets can be purchased at the VFW post, 1405 E. Linwood Ave. Call 209-632-1100 to learn more.

The post also says, “If you have a veteran in your life, please contact us to see how they can join us for a free dinner!”

The Community Hospice Foundation will have a virtual Veterans Pavilion celebration Wednesday on Facebook Live @CommunityHospiceCV from 11:11 a.m. until noon. The foundation’s website says it’s a ceremony and reception to honor those who have served our country. Purchasing a memorial brick or paver is a way for community members to honor loved ones. Learn more at hospiceheart.org/event/veterans-pavilion-celebration.

Drive-through barbecue in Oakdale

A free drive-through barbecue will be offered to veterans and their spouses from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 628 Delano Drive. It is sponsored by Infinite Athletics Cheer and Tumbling and Councilwoman Cher Bairos.

A meal including hot dog, chips, bottled water, fruit, a slice of pie and candy, much of that donated by local businesses, will be given out, the councilwoman said.

About 180 thank-you cards created by Oakdale children will be included with the meals, she said.

The event also will include the singing of the national anthem right at 11 a.m., a prayer by a local pastor, and the Pledge of Allegiance led by children who attend, Bairos said.

Drive-in observance in Turlock

The city of Turlock and the Grand Oak Event Center will hold a ceremony at the center, 1450 Soderquist Road, beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday with the presentation of colors.

There will be guest speakers including retired Marine and Turlock High School JROTC senior naval science instructor Maj. Kelly Cross. The program also will include several musical pieces and acknowledgment of each military branch.

Attendees will be asked to remain in or near their vehicles at all times, while maintaining CDC guidelines including social distancing and wearing a mask, according to a news release. They will be able to hear the speakers and musicians through Grand Oak’s sound system, as well as by tuning into 99.5 FM on their car radios.

In the news release, Mayor Amy Bublak said, “To all veterans, thank you for your service and sacrifices so that we can live in a free country. I know that our community is profoundly grateful for all you have done to protect our nation.”

Double feature supports veterans

Later Wednesday at Grand Oak Event Center, a double-feature drive-in movie sponsored by the Turlock Veterans Charitable Trust will benefit local veterans groups. The movies shown will be “The D.I.” and “Good Morning, Vietnam.”

Cost is $45 per vehicle, with a maximum of four occupants. Tri-tip meals will be sold for $20 apiece.

Gates will open at 4 p.m., with a presentation at 5 and first showtime at 5:30.

According to the Charitable Trust, proceeds will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, Disabled American Veterans, the VFW and American Legion.

To learn more, email Jamie Cimoli at jamie@citydirectinc.com or call 209-613-7352.

“We feel extremely blessed to be in the position to be able to make donations to support our local veterans organizations during the pandemic,” Cimoli told The Bee. “Our organization’s key fundraising event had to be postponed this year due to the pandemic. We have raised over $170,000 since 2012 when we started the Annual Smith Chevrolet-Cadillac Honoring Our Veterans Golf Tournament.”

Memorial parks open, but no events

The San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, in Santa Nella, will be open as usual from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and public restrooms will be open on Veterans Day. Social distancing is encouraged, as is attending in a group of no more than 10 people.

Acacia Memorial Park on Scenic Drive in Modesto and Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson also will be open Wednesday. A spokesman at the latter said staff will put out flags. There are no organized events at any of the cemeteries.

Thoughts from the American Legion

There are many ways to honor veterans not just on Veterans Day but every day, John B. Raughter, deputy director of media relations at the American Legion national office, told The Bee. The simplest way is to thank them for their service, he said. “If you know a veteran who owns a small business, patronize that business. If you are an employer, consider hiring a veteran.”

Visiting veterans in hospitals and nursing homes may be prohibited during the COVID-19 pandemic, but sending cards is always an option, one that many schoolchildren choose, he said.

American Legion Charities and its programs including Operation Comfort Warriors, the Child Welfare Foundation and the National Emergency Fund always need support. Contributions can be made at www.legion.org/donate, he said.

“Most veterans feel honored to have served this country and are appreciative of the kind gestures shown by their fellow Americans who acknowledge their service.”