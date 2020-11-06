Want free money? $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds to help Stanislaus businesses

Downtown Modesto Partnership’s RAD Card

Turns out, there is such thing as half a free lunch.

A massive injection of taxpayer-supported COVID-19 relief money is going into a program designed to help area restaurants and other retailers struggling during the pandemic. The Downtown Modesto Partnership has joined forces with Stanislaus County to pump $1 million in matching funds into its its RAD Card program, which stands for Relief Across Downtown.

The card, first launched in downtown Modesto this past August, matches people’s contributions dollar-for-dollar up to $100 onto a prepaid app which can then be used to pay for meals or other purchases at participating businesses. The card sold out of matching funds, from some $150,000 raised entirely through private donations, in two and a half weeks last time.

This time around, the county is on board and spending some of the $96 million in CARES Act money it received from the federal government for coronavirus relief to fund the program and expand its reach. Instead of just being eligible for use at downtown Modesto businesses, it has grown to include downtown businesses in all cites and unincorporated areas across the county.

Downtown Modesto Partnership President and CEO Josh Bridegroom said they wanted to focus on downtowns because they represent the public heart of their communities.

“The philosophy is that downtowns are the only part of a city that belong to everyone. There are lots of neighborhoods, but the historic economic and social heart of each community is downtown,” Bridegroom said. “They are places treasured by all, and tend to have more mom and pop shops. And we wanted to help preserve that in Stanislaus County.”

RAD Card expands to all Stanislaus County cities

So far about 75 businesses are participating in the nine county cities from Modesto to Turlock, Riverbank to Oakdale and more. The businesses range from restaurants to boutiques, hair salons and other “experience economy businesses,” Bridegroom said. Some locally owned chains are also included, but only those without drive-thrus like fast-food restaurants.

The RAD Card works simply. First you download the free app available for Apple’s iOS or Google’s Android devices. You can then load any amount on the card and the first $100 will be matched, meaning if you load it with $100 you will have $200 to spend across Stanislaus County. To use the card make an order or purchase at a participating business, you simply open the app and scan a QR code to use your available funds.

To ensure each city has a shot at the funds, participants must select which city they want before loading their cards. But Bridegroom said it’s possible to split amounts between cities by adding funds to each specific downtown to the card (again, up to $100 total for matching).

People who got matching funds in the first round will be eligible again for up to $100 in matching funds with this new wave of funding. But they will need to download the updated app first and then add their funds. Any leftover funds from the first round should be automatically added to their new total. The funds do not have an expiration date, Bridegroom said.

Stanislaus County spokeswoman Amy Carroll said the county became interested in the program after it launched successfully this summer.

County used CARES Act funds to support program

“We knew it was a strong driver for economic development and downtown recovery in Modesto,” she said. “We see it as a win-win, it benefits businesses in dowtowns and benefits consumers who can stretch their dollars.”

Carroll said the CARES Act money used comes from $30 million earmarked for “community support” out of the total $96 million the county received. If the initial $1 million funding runs out, she said, there is also a possibility to add more matching funds from the relief money.

So far, people have spent more than $200,000 at downtown businesses using the RAD Card, Bridegroom said. Businesses can still sign up to participate and accept the RAD Card.

He said he hopes this new round of funding will help both shoppers and businesses during the holiday season. And, he added, they make a good holiday gift.

“It’s a fun and almost organic way of stimulating the economy. And it’s not just a handout to businesses,” Bridgegroom said. “It’s going to be a really good thing across the line, throughout the county. All businesses in all communities will benefit.”

To find out more about the RAD Card visit www.theradcard.com.