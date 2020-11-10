Update: Stanislaus County’s move to coronavirus purple tier was a mistake, officials say

Registered nurse Brenda Williams collects a nasal sample from a client at the drive-up COVID-19 test site in Salida, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

Stanislaus County was among three counties in California that were reassigned Tuesday to the most restrictive tier of the state’s blueprint for slowing the coronavirus pandemic.

But the county’s top health official called the state later Tuesday. County officials say the purple tier designation is a mistake and are working to rectify it.

The county informed the state Monday of its intent to file an adjudication claim with the California Department of Public Health, which presumably would delay the tier assignment for a week while the state considers the claim.

The state created the adjudication process to let counties clarify disease transmission data and make a case for keeping economic sectors open.

It typically takes a week for state health officials to review the claims. In the meantime, indoor restaurant dining and gyms can stay open in Stanislaus County for another week and residents can attend church services under the safe distancing guidelines. That’s according to county Chief Executive Officer Jody Hayes.

The California Department of Public Health announced at noon Tuesday that Stanislaus, Sacramento and San Diego counties were reassigned from red to purple status. The county was turned to purple on a state map showing the level of coronavirus transmission in California’s 58 counties.

County officials said at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that Stanislaus was prepared to file an adjudication claim with the state in hopes of delaying a return to the purple tier for a week.

