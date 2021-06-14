What will state’s expected reopening mean for entertainment in Modesto region? Here’s a look

Manager Brittany Rodriguez cleans after a movie showing at the State Theatre in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, March. 11, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

Entertainment venues and organizations in the Modesto region hope to get back to business as usual after the state’s planned reopening June 15.

Capacity limits in place because of the coronavirus pandemic are expected to be removed for theaters and arts venues.

At Modesto’s downtown State Theatre, Executive Director Kirstie Boyett said they plan to sell all the tickets they can for the 550-capacity main theater and its 25-seat Jewel theater.

“It’s very exciting,” she said.

She expects a better selection of film options once limits are lifted because distributors “have been a little gun shy about releasing movies until theaters can show them in full capacity.” Distributors get a percentage of tickets sold for their films, Boyett said.

Even if masks are not required for patrons, staff members will continue to wear face coverings, she said.

The State Theatre reopened to 100-person capacity in April when Stanislaus County went into the red tier under the state’s pandemic guidelines.

The larger cineplexes in the Modesto region also reopened after being dark for months because of the pandemic.

Gallo Center, performing arts centers plan seasons

At the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, CEO Lynn Dickerson said they’re looking at the reopening “very excitedly. We think it’s going to be great for us.”

The Gallo Center has been planning to reopen at the end of July with a 30th Anniversary Concert by YES Company. Also planned are shows rescheduled from last year.

A full 2021-22 season will be announced to the public July 1, Dickerson said, with tickets on sale July 12.

Still, they’re waiting for details on Tuesday, including whether masks will be required for patrons.

“The worst-case scenario is people will have to wear a mask, and we’re not even sure that will be the case,” Dickerson said. “We feel like we’re going to be able to get back to business here soon.”

Turlock Community Theatre Managing Director Kit Casey said they started booking shows for the 2021-22 season based on vaccines and the lowering coronavirus case numbers. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announced expectation to reopen the state “put wind in our sails to keep going.”

Casey expects to release details on the new season in July, which includes two rescheduled shows: The Temptations and Lewis Black, both set for November.

Modesto symphony, ballet companies ready

Resident companies of the Gallo Center also have been planning to get back on stage.

Modesto Symphony Orchestra’s 2021-22 season is set, according to President and CEO Caroline Nickel, with its first concert in December.

The orchestra will not hold its annual September Picnic at the Pops concert, she said, because planning would have had to start in January for the huge event, held on the grounds of the E.&J. Gallo Winery.

“Out of caution for our venue, for our vendors, for our orchestra and our community, not knowing what the crystal ball said back in January, a decision had to be made,” Nickel said.

She anticipates the MSO’s youth orchestra will hold concerts. She hopes that the adult chorus will be able to return this fall, but they are waiting for government guidelines and what the chorus is comfortable doing. They’re putting the youth chorus “on hold” until they have more information.

Central West Ballet has performances planned for October and December at the Gallo Center, according to Artistic Director Rene Daveluy.

“We expect to be performing there, unless things change,” he said. “We hope everything is going to flow along.”

Currently CWB is holding summer academy classes in its studios at limited capacity. Those classes end July 16. They hope the studio will be back to full operations when it reopens in August, he said.

Opera Modesto “is eagerly anticipating the return to performing live in theaters as the state continues with its reopening on June 15 and the (Gallo Center) plans to reopen at full capacity at the end of July,” General and Artistic Director Roy Stevens said in an email.

The first in-person performances will be an outdoor Summer Opera Institute concert on July 31, he said, and an Aug. 15 concert at Mistlin Gallery.

Modesto Performing Arts General Director Paul Tischer said they’ll return to the Gallo Center stage with “West Side Story” Aug. 8-15. That show was postponed from last summer.

MPA also plans “A Christmas Carol” in December, he said.

“Starting in August, we’re back and we’re ready to go, happily,” Tischer said.

Another Modesto theater company, Prospect Theater Project, is preparing to announce its 2021-22 season, to be presented at its downtown theater, Artistic Director Jack Souza said. The first show will open July 23.

“I’m chomping at the bit,” he said about getting actors back in front of live audiences.

Still, he said they’ll “err on the side of caution,” with a slightly reduced house. Audience masks will depend on the state’s guidelines, but they’ll invite people to wear masks even if they are not required.

Meanwhile, MoBand already announced plans to hold concerts at Modesto’s Mancini Bowl at Graceada Park beginning June 24.

Also, Sierra Repertory Theatre in Sonora announced its upcoming season, which is set to begin in September.

Carnegie Arts Center, Mistlin Gallery waiting

At the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock, Director Lisa McDermott said she’s waiting to see what the actual rules will be when announced by the governor’s office Tuesday.

“We’re not exactly sure what is going to be covered,” she said, particularly whether the Carnegie will be able to rent out its space for weddings and other events.

“The way things are going, I’m very, very hopeful they will open things up,” she said.

The galleries are open under current guidelines and they’re holding summer camps for kids with masks, social distancing and capacity limits, she said.

At the Mistlin Gallery in Modesto, Manager Linda Knoll said they likely will “stick with what we’ve got for a little while.”

Their classes and summer camps require masks and social distancing. The current allowed capacity is 200 people under the orange tier, which is not an issue for the large gallery, she said.

An artists reception is planned June 17 for the current “Visions Reimagined” exhibit, but Knoll does not expect that event to draw over the current 200-capacity limit.