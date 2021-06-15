The state’s reopening effect on youth sports, summer camps, and more in Modesto

Full baseball and softball action returns to Rainbow Fields in Modesto. Modesto Bee

As the state prepares to reopen on Tuesday, the change will have little effect on youth sports but it will provide more options for summer camps and attractions at amusement parks.

Here is what the reopening means for a few groups:

Summer Camps

The City of Modesto has already offered in-person summer camps this year while “adhering to the required guidelines and regulations” from the state, according to Ashley Weaver, the city’s Recreation & Neighborhoods Manager.

One of the most popular camps is the “CSI: Crime Solving Institute” camp that is co-hosted with the Modesto Police Department and teaches kids (ages 10-13) skills from police divisions they use by processing a crime scene.

Weaver said to follow Modesto Parks and Recreations’ Facebook and Instagram pages for updated changes and swim lessons, with begin on June 24 with many courses already wait-listed.

The George Collier Tennis Academy has also resumed classes and camps at Roosevelt Park and the Junior Giants program returns with both in-person and virtual programs.

The program is free and offers baseball clinics for boys and girls ages 5-13. The program also has an at-home aspect with live virtual practices.

The Modesto Youth Soccer Association is also having a “Soccer, Exercise and Fun Training Program” that is Monday and Wednesday (ages 12 and under) and Tuesday and Thursday (ages 10 and under and 14-16).

The City of Turlock also has a summer camp at Pitman High from June 7-July 30.

Youth Sports

Youth sports have been in full swing with baseball and softball tournaments at Bel Passi and Rainbow Fields.

Rainbow Fields is one of five venues (Mistlin Sports Park in Ripon as well) that is hosting the “6th Annual Summer Slam” and the “Premier Girls Fastpitch State Championships” from June 25-27.

Bel Passi has the “All-Star Invitational” tournament from June 25-27.

Travel baseball, basketball, soccer, and softball teams have been competing in various tournaments throughout the state and country.

Modesto Christian basketball is co-hosting with Ripon and Ripon Christian the “Modesto Christian Summer Classic” with over 60 teams in late June.

It is unclear if the state’s youth sports guidelines will remain after the reopening since the tier system, which helped guide sports, is going away.

High Schools are having their usual summer programs and the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section is anticipating a full sports calendar, beginning with the fall season in mid-August.

The one issue some football teams are having is they aren’t being allowed to travel out of country for 7-on-7 tournaments and only able to host one school per competition.

In a memo to principals and athletic directors in late May, Modesto City Schools said indoor weight room training would not be allowed.

Other

While outdoor attractions have been opened since since early February, Boomers reopened its indoor attractions.

Among those opening are laser tag, bumper cars, and an arcade.

Funworks Manager Tiffanie Raney said the indoor arcade, including Highway 66 mini bowling, Hologate Virtual Reality and Laser Frenzy Lazer Maze, will reopen Thursday. Our Freddy’s Treehouse will open June 21. Go-Karts, Putt-Putt Golf, Bumper Boats, Batting Cages, Spin Zone Bumper Cars and XD Theater are all outdoor attractions that are already opened.

Raney said they are waiting to hear what the capacity restrictions will be in order to bring back unlimited wristbands (games, etc) and birthday parties.