Stanislaus funeral and wedding services in demand, but businesses uncertain about masks

Lonnie Alvarez, president and CEO at Turlock Memorial Park and Funeral Home, stands near a hearse June 9 as he explains how difficult it’s been limiting families at funerals.

Social distancing restrictions have kept funerals and weddings limited, leading some to be postponed. Now, as COVID-19 cases go down and safety protocols ease, venues are experiencing a demand for services.

Some businesses aren’t sure how they will operate once state restrictions lift Tuesday, though.

Lonnie Alvarez, president and CEO at Turlock Memorial Park and Funeral Home, said his chapel holds 500 people, but capacity initially will be limited to around 350 to 400. “We’re gonna play by ear and see how it goes,” he said in a phone interview.

Signage outside his business says people must wear masks when entering. Alvarez anticipates he will be faced with people who will not want to wear a mask because they are vaccinated, but he will follow guidelines.

At the start of the pandemic, some families chose to postpone funeral services for up to a month, hoping guidelines would allow for more people during gatherings, Alvarez said. But as time passed, dates became limited.

“It got down to where we couldn’t allow the family to choose a date anymore because we were doing close to 650 calls last year,” he said. Alvarez added that demand was up from 2019, when the number of services was about 450.

Buck Kamphausen, owner of Nautilus Society in Modesto, said he’s seen increased demand for funeral services among the Asian community, which according to the U.S. Census makes up only 7.1% of the population in Modesto. He said business has tripled because of COVID-19 deaths, which numbered 1,068 in Stanislaus County as of Monday, according to the Health Services Agency.

While Nautilus Society did have three families choose to postpone funeral services, Kamphausen said his business didn’t experience much backup because most families went ahead with funerals despite restrictions. Restrictions included smaller gatherings and even outdoor services where families and employees were socially distanced. Kamphausen said his business is fortunate to have plenty of space to hold bodies, including refrigerated trucks.

In April, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced in a press release that it would provide up to $9,000 in financial assistance to cover funeral expenses incurred by families whose loved ones died because of COVID. Although funeral homes can’t fill out the application and submit it on behalf of the family, Kamphausen said Nautilus Society can assist with the process.

Wedding demand and guidelines vary

Linda Cosgrove, director of facilities and maintenance at The House Modesto, said out of the five wedding cancellations the church had last year, only one party has called to reschedule. “Most of the people did not want to wait,” she said over the phone, adding that some people chose to get married at the courthouse.

Cosgrove said her church will follow state guidelines, but if clients ask for masks to be required at their events, the church will enforce it.

Rasej Nasir, manager and coordinator at Evanshire Gardens in Ceres, said her venue is reaping the benefits of other businesses canceling wedding parties last year. “Last year, we had about 10 weddings … and this year, we have about 30,” she said over the phone. Nasir believes the business has avoided cancellations because its venue is outdoors.

Hawel Hawel, president and CEO at Princeton Event Center in Modesto, said about 90% of his bookings were canceled last year, which caused his business to lose an estimated $700,000. But he said business is up once again, with 95% of 2021 dates and 75% of 2022 dates already booked.

Hawel said as of now, his business requires people to wear masks when entering and walking around the center, but they can be removed once guests are seated. After Tuesday, he said he’s not sure he will require people to wear masks, but most likely will.

“You never know … not everybody got vaccinated,” he said over the phone. “How am I going to know which ones are vaccinated and which ones aren’t?”