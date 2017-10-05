More Videos

  • Manteca-Oakdale: Game Highlights

    Highlights from Oakdale High's 36-15 victory over Manteca in a Valley Oak League showdown at the Corral in Oakdale on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.

Highlights from Oakdale High's 36-15 victory over Manteca in a Valley Oak League showdown at the Corral in Oakdale on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Highlights from Oakdale High's 36-15 victory over Manteca in a Valley Oak League showdown at the Corral in Oakdale on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Jim Silva jsilva@modbee.com

High School Football

DMC’s Stanislaus District High School Football Scoreboard, Week 6

October 05, 2017 11:00 AM

UPDATED October 07, 2017 01:34 AM

Video: Predictions by Joe Cortez and James Burns

Video: Pigskin Postgame Wrap

Friday, Oct. 6

Modesto Metro Conference

Downey 40, Beyer 28

Gregori 54, Johansen 6

Modesto 21, Enochs 3

Central California Conference

Buhach Colony 60, El Capitan 13

Pitman 39, Atwater 0

Turlock 38, Golden Valley 0

Valley Oak League

Central Catholic 55, East Union 7

Oakdale 36, Manteca 15 Story, Highlights, Sights and Sounds, Postgame Interviews

Lathrop 21, Sierra 20

Western Athletic Conference

Central Valley 28, Livingston 19

Los Banos 48, Ceres 20

Patterson 55, Pacheco 19

Trans-Valley League

Escalon 28, Hilmar 14 Story, Video

Modesto Christian 29, Hughson 7

Ripon 33, Mountain House 21

Southern League

Waterford 30, Delhi 29

Gustine 28, Mariposa 10

Orestimba 52, Le Grand 6

Ripon Christian 36, Denair 14

Mother Lode League

Argonaut 43, Amador 21

Calaveras 45, Bret Harte 7

Sonora 37, Summerville 27

Central California Athletic Alliance

Big Valley Christian 32, Turlock Christian 7

Stone Ridge Christian 43, Sierra Ridge/Rite of Passage 0

Saturday, Oct. 7

Non-league

Brookside Christian vs. Riverbank, 7 p.m.

Quick Links: Player with Drive Scholarship Application, Bee prep football coverage, Top 50 returners, Preseason rankings, Week 0 scores, Week 1 scores, Week 2 scores, Week 3 scores, Week 4 scores, Week 5 scores, 2017 player statistics, Standings (through Week 5)

