DMC’s Stanislaus District High School Football Scoreboard, Week 6

1:41 Mother and son injured in two-vehicle crash in Atwater Pause

1:47 Body of Turlock soldier who died in Iraq returns home

0:43 Man shot to death in west Modesto

0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

1:58 Titanic project for toy maker from Modesto

0:28 Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car

1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

1:12 These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017

2:09 How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?