DMC’s Stanislaus District High School Football Scoreboard, Week 6

Friday, Oct. 6
Modesto Metro Conference
Downey 40, Beyer 28
Gregori 54, Johansen 6
Modesto 21, Enochs 3
Central California Conference
Buhach Colony 60, El Capitan 13
Pitman 39, Atwater 0
Turlock 38, Golden Valley 0
Valley Oak League
Central Catholic 55, East Union 7
Oakdale 36, Manteca 15 Story, Highlights, Sights and Sounds, Postgame Interviews
Lathrop 21, Sierra 20
Western Athletic Conference
Central Valley 28, Livingston 19
Los Banos 48, Ceres 20
Patterson 55, Pacheco 19
Trans-Valley League
Escalon 28, Hilmar 14 Story, Video
Modesto Christian 29, Hughson 7
Ripon 33, Mountain House 21
Southern League
Waterford 30, Delhi 29
Gustine 28, Mariposa 10
Orestimba 52, Le Grand 6
Ripon Christian 36, Denair 14
Mother Lode League
Argonaut 43, Amador 21
Calaveras 45, Bret Harte 7
Sonora 37, Summerville 27
Central California Athletic Alliance
Big Valley Christian 32, Turlock Christian 7
Stone Ridge Christian 43, Sierra Ridge/Rite of Passage 0
Saturday, Oct. 7
Non-league
Brookside Christian vs. Riverbank, 7 p.m.
