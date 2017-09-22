DMC’s Stanislaus District High School Football Scoreboard, Week 4

Friday night football scoreboard presented by Doctors Medical Center.
Video: Predictions by Joe Cortez and James Burns
Friday, Sept. 22
Modesto Metro Conference
Downey vs. Davis, at Gregori, 7 p.m.
Gregori vs. Beyer, at Johansen, 7 p.m.
Modesto vs. Johansen, at Downey, 7 p.m.
Valley Oak League
Central Catholic at Manteca, 7 p.m.
Weston Ranch at Lathrop, 7:15 p.m.
Oakdale at East Union, 7 p.m.
Kimball at Sierra, 7 p.m.
Central California Conference
El Capitan at Golden Valley, 7 p.m.
Pitman vs. Merced, at Joe Debely Stadium, 7 p.m.
Turlock vs. Buhach Colony, at Atwater, 7 p.m.
Southern League
Delhi at Mariposa, 7:30 p.m.
Gustine at Denair, 7:30 p.m.
Ripon Christian at Orestimba, 7:30 p.m.
Waterford at Le Grand, 7:30 p.m.
Mother Lode League
Linden at Amador, 7 p.m.
Argonaut at Bret Harte, 7 p.m.
Calaveras at Sonora, 7 p.m.
Central California Athletic Alliance
Millennium at Big Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Stone Ridge Christian vs. Brookside Christian, at Castle Air Force Base, 7 p.m.
Non-League
West at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Livingston at Hilmar, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Ranch at Hughson, 7:30 p.m.
Escalon at Patterson, 7 p.m.
Turlock Christian at Riverbank, 7 p.m.
Modesto Christian vs. Immanuel, at the Immanuel Sports Complex, 7:30 p.m.
Sutter at Ripon, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Atwater 38, Ceres 20 | Story | Video
