Felipe Martinez (5) of Ceres High cuts up field against Ceres on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

High School Football

DMC’s Stanislaus District High School Football Scoreboard, Week 4

September 22, 2017 5:23 AM

Live Blog Prep Football Scoreboard Presented by Doctors Medical Center: Week 4
 

Friday night football scoreboard presented by Doctors Medical Center.

Video: Predictions by Joe Cortez and James Burns

Friday, Sept. 22

Modesto Metro Conference

Downey vs. Davis, at Gregori, 7 p.m.

Gregori vs. Beyer, at Johansen, 7 p.m.

Modesto vs. Johansen, at Downey, 7 p.m.

Valley Oak League

Central Catholic at Manteca, 7 p.m.

Weston Ranch at Lathrop, 7:15 p.m.

Oakdale at East Union, 7 p.m.

Kimball at Sierra, 7 p.m.

Central California Conference

El Capitan at Golden Valley, 7 p.m.

Pitman vs. Merced, at Joe Debely Stadium, 7 p.m.

Turlock vs. Buhach Colony, at Atwater, 7 p.m.

Southern League

Delhi at Mariposa, 7:30 p.m.

Gustine at Denair, 7:30 p.m.

Ripon Christian at Orestimba, 7:30 p.m.

Waterford at Le Grand, 7:30 p.m.

Mother Lode League

Linden at Amador, 7 p.m.

Argonaut at Bret Harte, 7 p.m.

Calaveras at Sonora, 7 p.m.

Central California Athletic Alliance

Millennium at Big Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Stone Ridge Christian vs. Brookside Christian, at Castle Air Force Base, 7 p.m.

Non-League

West at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Livingston at Hilmar, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Ranch at Hughson, 7:30 p.m.

Escalon at Patterson, 7 p.m.

Turlock Christian at Riverbank, 7 p.m.

Modesto Christian vs. Immanuel, at the Immanuel Sports Complex, 7:30 p.m.

Sutter at Ripon, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Atwater 38, Ceres 20 | Story | Video

