DMC’s Stanislaus District High School Football Scoreboard, Week 5

Friday night football scoreboard
Friday, Sept. 29
Modesto Metro Conference
Beyer 44, Johansen 14
Downey 28, Enochs 10 | Story | Highlights | Sights and Sounds
Modesto 41, Davis 14 | Story
Valley Oak League
Central Catholic 48, Sierra 7
East Union 20, Kimball 7
Manteca 50, Lathrop 0
Oakdale 59, Weston Ranch 18
Central California Conference
Buhach Colony 36, Golden Valley 22 | Story
Merced 44, Atwater 13 | Story | Video
Turlock 57, El Capitan 9
Southern League
Denair 63, Le Grand 20
Gustine 34, Delhi 17
Orestimba 41, Mariposa 8
Ripon Christian 28, Waterford 7
Mother Lode League
Calaveras 27, Argonaut 7
Sonora 49, Amador 21
Summerville 57, Linden 6
Central California Athletic Alliance
Big Valley Chr. 48, Sierra Ridge/Rite of Passage 8
Stone Ridge Chr. vs. Turlock Chr. at Big Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Non-conference
Edison (Stockton) 59, Pacheco 35
Millennium 58, Riverbank 30
Patterson 54, Liberty (Madera) 28
Los Banos 28, Chowchilla 0
Bret Harte at Winters, 7 p.m.
