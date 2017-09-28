Christopher Winterfeldt cwinterfeldt@mercedsun-star.com
High School Football

DMC’s Stanislaus District High School Football Scoreboard, Week 5

September 28, 2017 03:47 PM

UPDATED September 30, 2017 02:23 AM

Friday night football scoreboard presented by Doctors Medical Center.

Video: Predictions by Joe Cortez and James Burns

Friday, Sept. 29

Modesto Metro Conference

Beyer 44, Johansen 14

Downey 28, Enochs 10 | Story | Highlights | Sights and Sounds

Modesto 41, Davis 14 | Story

Valley Oak League

Central Catholic 48, Sierra 7

East Union 20, Kimball 7

Manteca 50, Lathrop 0

Oakdale 59, Weston Ranch 18

Central California Conference

Buhach Colony 36, Golden Valley 22 | Story

Merced 44, Atwater 13 | Story | Video

Turlock 57, El Capitan 9

Southern League

Denair 63, Le Grand 20

Gustine 34, Delhi 17

Orestimba 41, Mariposa 8

Ripon Christian 28, Waterford 7

Mother Lode League

Calaveras 27, Argonaut 7

Sonora 49, Amador 21

Summerville 57, Linden 6

Central California Athletic Alliance

Big Valley Chr. 48, Sierra Ridge/Rite of Passage 8

Stone Ridge Chr. vs. Turlock Chr. at Big Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Non-conference

Edison (Stockton) 59, Pacheco 35

Millennium 58, Riverbank 30

Patterson 54, Liberty (Madera) 28

Los Banos 28, Chowchilla 0

Bret Harte at Winters, 7 p.m.

2017 player statistics

