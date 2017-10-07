‘Last trip to Hilmar and it’s a sweet one.’ Escalon, Loureiro upset TVL champs

More Videos 0:56 Sophomore sparks Escalon’s win Pause 2:09 Manteca-Oakdale: Game Highlights 6:45 Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns, Week 6 2:35 Manteca-Oakdale: Postgame Interviews 1:31 St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 0:56 Vintage Faire Mall evacuated when suspect discharges pepper spray 1:02 Truckers protest up and down Highway 99 over electronic logging device 1:48 Manteca-Oakdale: Sights and Sounds 0:53 Condemned Modesto apartments burn Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sophmore sparks Escalon’s win Sophomore Kaden Christiansen returner from a knee injury to spark Escalon’s 28-14 victory over Hilmar on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at McSweeney field in Hilmar. Sophomore Kaden Christiansen returner from a knee injury to spark Escalon’s 28-14 victory over Hilmar on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at McSweeney field in Hilmar. jcortez@modbee.com

