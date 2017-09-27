Predictions: Downey, Modesto stay on collision course in Modesto Metro Conference

It’s Week 5 in the Stanislaus District and our attention shifts to the Modesto Metro Conference, where it’s homecoming week for Downey and Davis.
The Knights look to keep the party rocking all night long at Chuck Hughes Stadium in the Central Valley Automotive Player with Drive Game of the Week against Enochs.
Meanwhile, Davis hopes a big crowd and festive atmosphere will snap a three-game slide. The Spartans face an uphill battle against Modesto, a team expected to push Downey and unbeaten Gregori in the MMC.
Here’s a closer look at those games, and a few more in the Stanislaus District:
Enochs at Downey: Fresh off a bye, the Eagles (2-2, 0-0) look to knock off Downey (5-0, 1-0), the five-time defending Modesto Metro Conference champions. Offseason acquisitions – assistant coach Todd Sevick, transfer quarterback Austin England, and the Wing-T offense – have made Enochs more competitive, but can they match Downey’s firepower? Junior Bryce Peterson is coming off his most productive game in a 54-7 win over Davis. Peterson was 16 of 23 for 315 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. On homecoming night at Chuck Hughes Stadium, look for Peterson and the Knights to wear the crown. Pick: Downey.
Modesto vs. Davis, at Gregori High: The Spartans (2-3, 0-1) have lost three straight since their record-setting start, and with questions under center, there may be more tough times ahead. Quarterback Xavier Rodriguez was scheduled to start last week’s loss to Downey but injured his ankle. Ryan Viodes started in his place and struggled, throwing three interceptions. “We gave Downey four extra possessions,” Davis coach Tim Garcia said. “Our QB play is not where it needs to be.” Modesto (3-2, 1-0) snapped a two-game losing streak with a 48-6 win over Johansen. Norvale Howard starred in the win, rushing for two touchdowns and returning a kickoff 92 yards for a score. Pick: Modesto.
Sierra at Central Catholic: The schedule sets up nicely for the Raiders (3-0, 1-0), who host a Sierra football team (2-2, 1-0) still searching for its footing under first-year coach Chris Johnson. After having two weeks to prepare for both St. Mary’s and Manteca, large-school No. 2 Central Catholic will be heavy favorites the next five weeks in the Valley Oak League and shouldn’t be tested until Week 10 against No. 1 Oakdale. The Timberwolves (2-2, 1-0) produced two 100-yard rushers in last week’s win over winless Kimball – senior Daemon Duran (114 yards, two touchdowns); and junior Larenz Redd (110 yards, two touchdowns) – but Sierra hasn’t faced a defense as formidable as this. In three games, including two against defending section champions, Central Catholic has yielded just four TDs. Pick: Central Catholic.
Sonora at Amador: The schedule won’t wait for the Wildcats (3-2, 1-0) to get healthy. The three-time defending Mother Lode League champions travel to Aamdor, the reigning Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI champion and a CIF State Division VI-AA finalist. The Buffalo (2-2, 1-0) trounced Linden in last week’s opener, while Sonora won a shootout with former small-school No. 1 Calaveras, 59-50. While the Wildcats lost do-everything senior Kane Rodgers to a season-ending leg injury, another star was born: C.J. Castleman, who rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries. Despite all of its injuries, Sonora still has the firepower to win the MLL. Pick: Sonora.
Orestimba at Mariposa: The Warriors (4-0, 1-0)are No. 1 in the small-school poll for the first time in school history after blanking Ripon Christian last week, 40-0. Orestimba will look to avoid the curse of No. 1 with a date with Mariposa (2-2, 1-0), which opened Southern League play with a 22-14 victory over Delhi. The Grizzlies have lost two straight in the series, but there is hope: Since 2004, no team has won three straight games. That changes on Friday. Keep your eye on junior Tyler Vargas, who dominated the Grizz in a 36-15 win last season. Vargas caught one TD pass and was responsible for three turnovers, including two interceptions. Pick: Orestimba.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Week 5 Predictions
Last week: Burns: 19-5 (107-40); Cortez: 20-5 (107-41)
Central California Conference
Buhach Colony vs. Golden Valley, 7 p.m. Burns: Buhach Colony. Cortez: Buhach Colony.
Merced vs. Atwater at Golden Valley, 7 p.m. Burns: Merced. Cortez: Merced.
El Capitan at Turlock, 7 p.m. Burns: Turlock. Cortez: Turlock.
Central California Athletic Alliance
Big Valley Chr. at Sierra Ridge/Rite of Passage, 1 p.m. Burns: Big Valley. Cortez: Big Valley.
Stone Ridge Chr. vs. Turlock Chr. at Big Valley Christian, 7 p.m. Burns: Stone Ridge. Cortez: Stone Ridge.
Modesto Metro Conference
Beyer at Johansen, 7 p.m. Burns: Beyer. Cortez: Beyer.
Enochs at Downey, 7 p.m. Burns: Downey. Cortez: Downey.
Modesto vs. Davis, at Gregori, 7 p.m. Burns: Modesto. Cortez: Modesto.
Mother Lode League
Argonaut at Calaveras, 7 p.m. Burns: Calaveras. Cortez: Calaveras.
Sonora at Amador, 7 p.m. Burns: Sonora. Cortez: Sonora.
Linden at Summerville, 7 p.m. Burns: Summerville. Cortez: Summerville.
Southern League
Le Grand at Denair, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Denair. Cortez: Denair.
Gustine at Delhi, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Gustine. Cortez: Gustine.
Orestimba at Mariposa, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Orestimba. Cortez: Orestimba.
Ripon Christian at Waterford, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Waterford. Cortez: Ripon Christian.
Valley Oak League
Sierra at Central Catholic, 7 p.m. Burns: Central Catholic. Cortez: Central Catholic.
East Union at Kimball, 7 p.m. Burns: East Union. Cortez: East Union.
Lathrop at Manteca, 7 p.m. Burns: Manteca. Cortez: Manteca.
Oakdale at Weston Ranch, 7 p.m. Burns: Oakdale. Cortez: Oakdale.
Non-conference
Pacheco at Edison (Stockton), 7:15 p.m. Burns: Pacheco. Cortez: Edison.
Millennium at Riverbank, 5:30 p.m. Burns: Millennium. Cortez: Millennium.
Patterson at Liberty (Madera), 7 p.m. Burns: Patterson. Cortez: Patterson.
Chowchilla at Los Banos, 7 p.m. Burns: Los Banos. Cortez: Los Banos.
Bret Harte at Winters, 7 p.m. Burns: Winters. Cortez: Winters.
