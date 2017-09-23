Gregori battery helps lift Jaguars to win over Beyer in MMC opener

Robert Fulghum’s book, “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” was published more than 30 years ago, but the premise still rings true today.
Especially for Gregori high quarterback Bobby Avina and tight end Gabe Sanchez.
They learned in kindergarten that they were best buddies and they’ve remained so into high school. Their chemistry on the football field is apparent.
The Jaguars broke open a close game with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns – Avina and Sanchez had a hand in both – and the Jaguars rolled from there in a 42-14 victory over Beyer in the Modesto Metro Conference opener for both schools Friday night at Johansen High’s Dan Gonsalves Stadium.
The first touchdown of the third quarter was a 24-yard pass from Avina to Sanchez with 6 minutes, 45 seconds, remaining. The second was a sneak by Avina from the 2, but the score was set up by a long pass to Sanchez.
“We’ve known each other since kindergarten, we’ve grown up playing football together,” said Avina. “Any time I’m in a bind, I know I can count on this guy to bail me out. We practice all the time together.”
Up 21-14, Gregori (5-0) forced Beyer to punt from its own 1-yard line. A booming 55-yard punt by Brandon Gray pushed the Jags back to their own 44 to start the drive – probably not where they figured they’d be lining for their first play of the drive. But Avina found Sanchez on an out-route and the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder senior rumbled all the way to the 12 to set up his buddy’s sneak.
“We’re always in unison,” said Sanchez. “Every play we have calls, we have signals. Every play we’re on the same page.”
And every time Gregori needed a big play, the duo delivered.
“Now, having Bobby healthy this year, we’re trying to utilize that big 6-5, 225-pound frame of Gabe Sanchez because he’s tough. He’s got good hands, too,” said Jags coach Jason McCoy. “We’ve been traditionally a ground-and-pound and now we have the capabilities of doing that if we need to or opening it up with our offense this year.”
Beyer (2-3) broke a scoreless tie in the second quarter on Derek Gonzalez’s 53-yard scoop-and-score with 10:34 to play in the half. But Gregori’s Marcel Longstreth returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to take back the momentum. The Jags pulled ahead 14-7 when Mason Medrano took a screen pass 65 yards to paydirt. Beyer countered with a Ben Polack 10-yard TD strike to Jacob Flores.
Gregori’s defense, which has allowed just two offensive touchdowns this season, did a good job of containing Polack, who set the school’s single-game rushing record with 306 yards two weeks ago against Edison.
Joe Cortez
