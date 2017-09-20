Predictions for Week 4 of Stanislaus District high school football

More Videos

A look from above at the work being done on McHenry Avenue between Modesto, Escalon

Turlock road construction

Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas

The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns offer their predictions for Week 4 of the Stanislaus District high school football season. The predictions are presented by Doctors Medical Center.
Work continues on McHenry Avenue at the Stanislaus River, where a $21 million road project is due for completion in September 2020. The project is seen here from above on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in footage shot by The Bee's Joan Barnett Lee using the The Bee's drone – named Scoopy. Awni Taha, interim field manager for the San Joaquin County Public Works Department, said 15 percent of the eastern half of the new Stanislaus River Bridge is complete. He lauded the efforts of Modesto's Firoz Vohra and Escalon's Jeff Levers – two engineers on the project – for keeping the temporary roundabout to the north of the bridge going, which has allowed traffic to keep flowing. Myers and Sons Construction was awarded the contract in February.

With the 2017 summer broadcast of the documentary series, "The murder of Laci Peterson", The Modesto Bee is re-releasing selected 2007 interviews conducted by reporter Garth Stapley with some key figures in the case. In this video, Laci Peterson's mom, Sharon Rocha, talks about the importance of speaking out for her daughter. (Bee File)