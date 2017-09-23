Sonora loses Rodgers for season, but keeps its grip on the Mother Lode League

The Sonora High football team lost its best player for the season, but kept its handle on the Mother Lode League.
C.J. Castleman rushed for 206 yards and three scores, highlighting another gutsy performance by the badly beaten-up Wildcats.
On the strength of its junior class, No. 3 Sonora won a shootout with small-school No. 1 Calaveras, 59-50, at Dunlavy Field.
Quarterback Jake Gookin rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown, while senior Jack Camara did most of the heavylifting. He had a team-high 170 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries.
Camara also converted three two-point conversions for Sonora, which has won 19 consecutive games since joining the MLL in 2014.
Castleman spelled Kane Rodgers, who left the game with a broken leg. The Bee’s top returning player and the reigning MLL MVP, Rodgers suffered the season-ending injury in the first quarter.
Another versatile athlete, senior Rico Sanchez, also left the game with concussion symptoms. Sanchez, who can play quarterback, receiver and defensive back, had his head hit hard off the turf during a tackle.
The injuries continued a devastating theme for the Wildcats (3-2, 1-0), the three-time defending Mother Lode League champions. Sonora will begin next week with just 21 healthy bodies, according to one source. Sonora has lost nine players to injuries in the last two weeks.
Nevertheless, the Wildcats led 28-17 at the half, but watched its lead evaporate in the fourth quarter.
Calaveras (4-1, 0-1) tied the game at 44s with about nine minutes left. Quarterback Kyle Byrd did not play in the first half. He entered the game in the second half, throwing a touchdown pass to fuel Calaveras' rally.
No. 1 is proving to be a cursed seat.
No one can hold onto the top spot in the small-school poll.
Sonora began the season No. 1, but nearly fell out of the top-five with back-to-back losses to Oakdale and Lodi.
Hilmar (3-2) took its turn in the hotseat, but was bounced with a 30-24 loss to Gustine. The Yellowjackets have lost two straight.
Calaveras held the No. 1 spot for two weeks, but will likely be replaced by No. 2 Orestimba (4-0, 1-0 in the Southern League) when the poll is released next week. The Warriors blanked Ripon Christian in their home and league opener, 40-0.
To contact reporter James Burns, email jburns@modbee.com, or follow him on Twitter @jburns1980.
