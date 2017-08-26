Watch players, coaches talk about Modesto's win over Modesto Christian
Watch interviews following Modesto High Schoo's 26-14 win over Modesto Christian in the football season opener for both teams. The game was played at Downey High's Chuck Hughes stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.
From the band to the cheerleaders and, of courses, the players and coaches, there was a lot to see in Sonora, California, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2017, as Sonora High hosted Oakdale High in high school football.
Watch highlights of Modesto High School's 26-14 win over Modesto Christian in the football season opener for both teams. The game was played at Downey High's Chuck Hughes stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.
Joe Cortez and James Burns are back for Stanislaus Football Weekly's high school predictions presented by Doctors Medical Center of Modesto. Sonora-Oakdale? Modesto-Modesto Christian? The Bee's football writers tell all.
The Oakdale High football team left for La Jolla on Friday morning, Dec. 16, 2016. The Mustangs will play Bishop's in the CIF Division III-A State Bowl game on Saturday. Oakdale coach Trent Merzon called it a 'business trip.'
Here's a quick look at Oakdale and Bishop's of La Jolla, the two teams that will play for the CIF State Championship 3A Bowl Game title in San Diego on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)
Watch East Union High School football player Vinny Torrice, a senior who has Down syndrome, run for a touchdown against Del Campo on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. In the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game, Del Campo was leading when Torrice entered the game. Torrice took a hand off and ran 27 yards for a touchdown as time expired. Fans from both sides stood and cheered. Athletes from both teams raced to Torrice in the end zone and gave him a victory ride.
Bee sportswriters Joe Cortez, James Burns and Ron Agostini break down the football games they went to on Thursday night, and discuss other results from around the Stanislaus District. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)
From pregame to postgame, here are some of the sights and sounds from the Downey-Central Catholic game that goes beyond the field of play. Central Catholic handled Downey 27-6 in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)