Watch highlights of Modesto High's 26-14 win over Modesto Christian

Watch East Union High School football player Vinny Torrice, a senior who has Down syndrome, run for a touchdown against Del Campo on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. In the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game, Del Campo was leading when Torrice entered the game. Torrice took a hand off and ran 27 yards for a touchdown as time expired. Fans from both sides stood and cheered. Athletes from both teams raced to Torrice in the end zone and gave him a victory ride.