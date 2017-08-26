Downey erases 20-point deficit, beats Buhach Colony in OT

The play is called Trips Starter. It finished the game.

Downey High’s junior quarterback Bryce Peterson didn’t like any of his receiving options so he handed the ball to Miles Lewis, who scampered in with the winning score as the Knights defeated Buhach Colony in overtime 58-52 on Friday at Falcon Field.

“It’s a four-in-one pass option play,” said Downey head coach Jeremy Plaa. “So Bryce can decide to throw to a single receiver, he can throw to the inside receiver, he can throw a screen outside or he can hand off on the draw. So he must’ve seen light numbers in the box and he handed off. The O-line did the rest and Miles finished it off with a touchdown.”

The Knights trailed 28-8 last in the first half as Buhach Colony gashed the Knights for big chunks of yardage on the ground.

But with 6 seconds to play in the first half, Isaiah Johnson broke of a big gainer and scored from 40 yards as the halftime clicked showed no time remaining. A two-point conversion made it 28-16 at the break.

Downey appeared ready to capitalize on the momentum in the third quarter as it moved into the red zone, but Seth Duran deflected a Peterson pass and Mason Reed intercepted to halt the drive. The Thunder could do nothing on its ensuing possession, however, losing a total of 6 yards before punting the ball away.

Peterson eventually would score on a 9-yard run to make it 28-24 and then Lewis would score his first TD of the contest from 6 yards out, giving the Knights the lead for the first time at 30-28.

The teams would end up tied 44-44 at the end of regulation and Downey struck first as Peterson found Anderson Grove for a 10-yard strike, then found him again for the two-point conversion.

Buhach Colony answered with a 1-yard keeper by quarterback Clay Abrams and a two-point conversion from Abrams to Aaron Sevilla.

Buhach went up 55-52 on Solomon Her’s 20-yard field goal, and Downey put it away with Trips Starter.

“I thought overall as a team we played really good, finished with a lot of heart and were able to come out with a dub,” Peterson said.