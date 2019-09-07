Roundup: Balanced offense leads to Ripon’s win over CV, Oakdale survives.

Ripon receiver Troy Brogan (10) powers through two Central Valley defenders to score a touchdown during a game between Ripon High School and Central Valley High School at Ceres High School in Ceres California on September 6, 2019. jwestberg@modbee.com

Senior tight end Troy Brogan had two receiving touchdowns and senior running back Grant Wiebe had two rushing touchdowns as Ripon (3-0) beat Central Valley, 42-19, at Ceres High School on Friday.

The Indians have outscored opponents 149-39 this year.

Junior running back Isaiah Hidalgo had two rushing touchdowns for the Hawks (1-2).

Ripon is at Calaveras next week while Central Valley travels to face Enochs.

Enochs 28, McNair 21: The Eagles (3-0) remained undefeated with a road win. Senior running back Kekoa Sawyer had 15 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown and the Eagles’ defense forced three turnovers and blocked a punt for a touchdown.

Gregori 19, Beyer 8: The Jaguars (2-1) won their second game in a row against the Patriots (1-2).

Downey 34, Merced 27: Senior running back Robert Rivera had a 54-yard touchdown run with 8:25 left to give the Knights (3-0) a road win over the Bears (1-2).

Oakdale 21, Aptos 19: Oakdale (2-1) senior running back Leo Ayala and junior running back Zeke Saffar each had rushing touchdowns. Oakdale allowed 16 fourth-quarter points, including a touchdown with a little over one minute left, but recovered the onside kick to win.

Calaveras 42, Modesto Christian 8: Senior quarterback Jovan Watkins had 225 passing yards and a touchdown in the loss for the Crusaders (0-3).

Hilmar 42, Gustine 0: Senior Steven Silva had 10 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the win for the Yellowjackets (3-0). Junior quarterback Seth Miguel had 138 passing yards and two touchdowns and senior wide receiver Aiden Azevado had three receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Le Grand 41, Big Valley Christian 28: The Lions (1-1) allowed over 400 total yards in the loss.

Escalon 35, Sonora 13: Escalon (3-0) senior wide receiver Kaidence Trejo had six receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ win over the Wildcats (0-3). Junior quarterback Ty Harris was 10-of-18 for 188 yards and three touchdowns.

Patterson 37, Los Banos 13: The Tigers (2-1) scored 27 unanswered points in the second half in the win.

Ripon Christian 36, Summerville 13: Ripon Christian (2-1) senior wide receiver Ian Vrieling had a 60-yard touchdown reception from senior quarterback Nolan Lingley in the win.

Hughson 39, Argonaut 35: The Huskies (2-1) scored the game-winning touchdown with three minutes left.

Golden Sierra 48, Orestimba 7: The Warriors (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season on the road.

Stone Ridge Christian 49, Riverbank 7: The Bruins (0-3) fell to Knights (1-2).