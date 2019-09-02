High School Football
Moving and shaking: Sac-Joaquin Section football rankings for small and large schools
Each week Bee reporters Joe Davidson and Julian A. Lopez release their CIF Sac-Joaquin Section rankings for Large Schools (Division I-IV) and Small Schools (V-VII). This week, Oak Ridge moves up to No. 3 in the large school rankings while Woodland (No. 8) enters the small school rankings after a win over No. 10 Colfax.
Bulldogs remain on top: Folsom remains No. 1 in the large-school rankings, where the Bulldogs have remained steady for pretty much every week since the start of the 2012 season, having won seven section titles and four CIF State crowns this decade, including the last two in Division I-AA. Central Catholic dropped only one spot to No. 4 since it played the best team in Northern California - and the best pretty much every single week since 1984. De La Salle’s victory over Central Catholic extended the program’s unbeaten streak against NorCal foes to 300. De La Salle visits Folsom on Sept 13. Central Catholic and No. 5 St. Mary’s meet Friday in the annual Holy Bowl. St. Mary’s lost to NorCal power Pittsburg in an opener. -Joe Davidson
Buhach Colony makes a huge leap: After a 35-21 win over then No. 8 Tracy, Buhach Colony moved up 11 spots and now sit in the Bulldogs spot. Buhach Colony faces No. 18 Edison on Friday while No. 13 Tracy is at No. 12 Turlock on Thursday. Turlock lost 21-7 to Clayton Valley Charter. Buhach Colony senior running back Youlas Dickson III had a rushing and kickoff return for a touchdown in the win. He has two kickoff returns for a touchdown, two rushing touchdowns, and one punt return for a touchdown this year. -Julian Lopez
The Bee’s Top 10
Football
Sac-Joaquin Section
Small Schools
1. Escalon (2-0)
2. Hilmar (2-0)
3. Bear River (2-0)
4. Center (2-0)
5. Ripon Christian (1-1)
6. Ripon (2-0)
7. Denair (2-0)
8. Woodland (1-1)
9. Bradshaw Christian (2-0)
10. Colfax (1-1)
- Julian Lopez/ Joe Davidson
The Bee’s Top 20
Football
Sac-Joaquin Section
Large Schools
1. Folsom (1-0)
2. Monterey Trail (2-0)
3. Oak Ridge (1-0)
4. Central Catholic (0-2)
5. St. Mary’s (0-1)
6. Capital Christian (2-0)
7. Inderkum (2-0)
8. Buhach Colony (2-0)
9. Granite Bay (1-1)
10. Rocklin (2-0)
11. Oakdale (1-1)
12. Turlock (1-1)
13. Tracy (1-1)
14. Del Oro (1-1)
15. Downey (2-0)
16. Davis (2-0)
17. Manteca (1-1)
18. Edison (2-0)
19. Vacaville (0-2)
20. Jesuit (0-1)
- Joe Davidson/Julian Lopez
