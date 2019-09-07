‘We just can’t catch a break’: St. Mary’s rolls past Central Catholic in Holy Bowl

Watch highlight’s of St. Mary’s 42-7 win over Central Catholic Watch highlight's of St. Mary's 42-7 win over Central Catholic in the annual Holy Bowl in Stockton on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch highlight's of St. Mary's 42-7 win over Central Catholic in the annual Holy Bowl in Stockton on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Central Catholic High football coach Roger Canepa is not the kind of person who usually has a hard time expressing himself.

But after Friday’s 42-7 loss to St. Mary’s in the annual Holy Bowl in Stockton, Canepa had difficulty finding the words to describe his disappointment.

“I’m speechless,” the Raiders’ coach said.

Well, not exactly speechless.

But Canepa did have a hard time conveying how poorly his now 0-3 team played against the Rams. But really, it didn’t need much explaining — just a peak at the scoreboard and the running clock in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we’d play better tonight,” Canepa said. “I’m not very happy. I did not see this coming.”

Central Catholic did not see Jadyn Marshall coming, that’s for sure. The speedy sophomore scored four times for the Rams (1-1), including two TD receptions, a 58-yard TD run and a 95-yard punt return TD.

The latter put St. Mary’s up 21-0 at halftime.

Sophomore running back Lyon Colon gave the Raiders their lone highlight of the night — an 80-yard TD run — to pull Central Catholic within 28-7 in the third quarter.

But Marshall put the game out of reach with his 58-yard scamper and St. Mary’s quarterback Noah May hit Charles Jones on an 80-yard TD pass to force the running clock.

The final score could’ve actually been worse. Tyrei Washington’s 99-yard TD run in the second half was called back on a penalty.

Watch Central Catholic football coach Roger Canepa discuss his team's 42-7 loss to St. Mary's in the annual Holy Bowl in Stockton on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

The winless Raiders clearly have some soul searching to do. Perhaps a trip out of the area will help.

Next week, Central Catholic travels to Southern California to face Upland High School, which is located between Los Angeles and San Bernardino.

If that doesn’t work — Upland is 3-1 and ranked 29th in the state by Maxpreps.com — the Raiders will certainly have to turn things around the following week.

That’s when they open Valley Oak League play at Manteca on Sept. 20.

With usual VOL foes Manteca and Oakdale looking good this season, and Sierra at 3-0, Central Catholic will have to get itself squared away before league play begins.

The Raiders’ offense never found a rhythm against St. Mary’s.

It didn’t help that Minaya Olivo, Central Catholic’s star running back, was knocked out four plays into the game. Olivo, a senior, took a brutal blindside hit that left him lying on the ground for several minutes. He never returned.

Nothing seems to have gone right for Central Catholic so far, with injuries piling up and a difficult schedule not making things any easier.

But the Raiders don’t have any time to feel sorry for themselves. They simply have to bounce back and find their identity.

“I’m not worried about who we’re playing as much as us,” Canepa said. “I thought we got a little better last week (against De La Salle), but we just went backwards.”

Still, Canepa tried to keep the loss in perspective.

“You’re going to have some good days and bad days,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of good days; I’m having some bad days. You know we just can’t catch a break.”