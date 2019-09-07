High School Football

Stanislaus District High School Football Standings

Central California Athletic League

School

Overall

PF

PA

Downey

3-0

137

105

Enochs

3-0

67

48

Turlock

2-1

71

42

Gregori

2-1

59

63

Modesto

0-2

14

69

Pitman

0-2

0

82

Western Athletic Conference

School

Overall

PF

PA

Davis

3-0

112

27

Johansen

2-0

85

27

Pacheco

1-1

48

45

Beyer

1-2

34

61

Lathrop

0-2

22

92

Mountain House

0-2

28

105

Ceres

0-2

13

106

Los Banos

0-3

67

127

Valley Oak League

School

Overall

PF

PA

Sierra

3-0

150

26

Oakdale

2-1

76

45

East Union

2-1

130

49

Kimball

2-1

81

50

Manteca

2-1

162

60

Weston Ranch

1-1

24

52

Central Catholic

0-3

43

117

Trans Valley League

School

Overall

PF

PA

Hilmar

3-0

146

19

Escalon

3-0

117

20

Livingston

3-0

130

35

Ripon

3-0

149

39

Hughson

2-1

88

71

Riverbank

0-3

20

120

Modesto Christian

0-3

8

167

Central California Conference

School

Overall

PF

PA

Buhach Colony

3-0

104

61

Atwater

2-1

67

57

Patterson

1-1

90

77

Golden Valley

1-2

77

62

Merced

1-2

61

68

Central Valley

1-2

88

97

El Capitan

0-3

22

142

Southern Athletic League

School

Overall

PF

PA

Denair

2-0

83

21

Ripon Christian

2-1

97

36

Orestimba

2-1

78

76

Le Grand

1-1

62

62

Waterford

1-1

61

63

Mariposa County

1-1

55

65

Gustine

0-2

7

77

Delhi

0-3

6

131

Central California Athletic Association

School

Overall

PF

PA

Delta Charter

1-1

60

34

Big Valley Christian

1-1

70

41

Stone Ridge Christian

1-2

67

80

Brookside Christian

1-2

74

107

Millennium

1-2

94

143

Mother Lode League

School

Overall

PF

PA

Amador

1-0

34

10

Calaveras

1-1

49

32

Summerville

1-2

61

87

Bret Harte

0-1

7

48

Argonaut

0-3

55

88

Sonora

0-3

34

131

