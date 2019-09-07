High School Football
Stanislaus District High School Football Standings
Central California Athletic League
School
Overall
PF
PA
Downey
3-0
137
105
Enochs
3-0
67
48
Turlock
2-1
71
42
Gregori
2-1
59
63
Modesto
0-2
14
69
Pitman
0-2
0
82
Western Athletic Conference
School
Overall
PF
PA
Davis
3-0
112
27
Johansen
2-0
85
27
Pacheco
1-1
48
45
Beyer
1-2
34
61
Lathrop
0-2
22
92
Mountain House
0-2
28
105
Ceres
0-2
13
106
Los Banos
0-3
67
127
Valley Oak League
School
Overall
PF
PA
Sierra
3-0
150
26
Oakdale
2-1
76
45
East Union
2-1
130
49
Kimball
2-1
81
50
Manteca
2-1
162
60
Weston Ranch
1-1
24
52
Central Catholic
0-3
43
117
Trans Valley League
School
Overall
PF
PA
Hilmar
3-0
146
19
Escalon
3-0
117
20
Livingston
3-0
130
35
Ripon
3-0
149
39
Hughson
2-1
88
71
Riverbank
0-3
20
120
Modesto Christian
0-3
8
167
Central California Conference
School
Overall
PF
PA
Buhach Colony
3-0
104
61
Atwater
2-1
67
57
Patterson
1-1
90
77
Golden Valley
1-2
77
62
Merced
1-2
61
68
Central Valley
1-2
88
97
El Capitan
0-3
22
142
Southern Athletic League
School
Overall
PF
PA
Denair
2-0
83
21
Ripon Christian
2-1
97
36
Orestimba
2-1
78
76
Le Grand
1-1
62
62
Waterford
1-1
61
63
Mariposa County
1-1
55
65
Gustine
0-2
7
77
Delhi
0-3
6
131
Central California Athletic Association
School
Overall
PF
PA
Delta Charter
1-1
60
34
Big Valley Christian
1-1
70
41
Stone Ridge Christian
1-2
67
80
Brookside Christian
1-2
74
107
Millennium
1-2
94
143
Mother Lode League
School
Overall
PF
PA
Amador
1-0
34
10
Calaveras
1-1
49
32
Summerville
1-2
61
87
Bret Harte
0-1
7
48
Argonaut
0-3
55
88
Sonora
0-3
34
131
