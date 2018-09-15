Football Statistics | Stanislaus District Standings through Week 5

Central California Athletic League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Pitman
0-0
5-0
223
90
Modesto
0-0
3-1
161
108
Downey
0-0
3-2
223
134
Gregori
0-0
3-2
188
80
Enochs
0-0
2-2
91
78
Turlock
0-0
2-3
152
175
Central California Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Merced
1-0
5-0
254
122
Atwater
1-0
4-1
221
152
Buhach Colony
1-0
4-1
197
133
Golden Valley
0-0
3-1
87
44
Patterson
0-1
2-3
184
180
Central Valley
0-1
1-4
80
144
El Capitan
0-1
0-5
76
212
Valley Oak League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Oakdale
1-0
4-1
159
94
Central Catholic
1-0
4-1
143
90
Sierra
1-0
3-2
107
102
Manteca
0-1
2-3
202
146
Kimball
0-1
2-3
126
196
Weston Ranch
0-0
1-3
58
165
East Union
0-1
1-4
152
168
Western Athletic Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Mountain House
1-0
4-0
159
54
Pacheco
1-0
3-1
195
89
Los Banos
1-0
2-2
68
123
Lathrop
1-0
1-3
77
117
Davis
0-1
1-3
120
140
Johansen
0-1
1-3
38
198
Beyer
0-1
0-4
20
154
Ceres
0-1
0-4
7
123
Mother Lode League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Amador
0-0
4-0
172
61
Argonaut
0-0
3-1
130
49
Summerville
0-0
1-2
22
51
Bret Harte
0-0
1-3
84
134
Calaveras
0-0
0-3
28
69
Sonora
0-0
0-4
26
156
Trans Valley League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Modesto Christian
1-0
5-0
173
23
Ripon
1-0
5-0
157
49
Hughson
1-0
4-1
132
85
Escalon
0-0
4-0
142
35
Hilmar
0-1
4-1
198
59
Riverbank
0-1
2-3
71
98
Livingston
0-1
1-4
69
139
Southern League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Denair
1-0
4-0
185
67
Ripon Christian
1-0
4-0
184
27
Orestimba
1-0
3-1
174
95
Gustine
1-0
3-1
87
67
Waterford
0-1
3-1
116
69
Le Grand
0-1
1-3
68
116
Mariposa County
0-1
1-3
36
103
Delhi
0-1
0-4
14
116
Central California Athletic Alliance
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Stone Ridge Christian
1-0
3-2
148
166
Big Valley Christian
0-0
3-1
131
76
Brookside Christian
0-0
2-2
96
116
Millennium
0-0
1-3
88
154
Turlock Christian
0-0
0-4
52
144
Delta Charter
0-0
0-4
0
150
Sierra Ridge/ROP
0-1
1-3
98
137
