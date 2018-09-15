High School Football

Football Statistics | Stanislaus District Standings through Week 5

September 15, 2018 12:20 AM

Central California Athletic League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Pitman

0-0

5-0

223

90

Modesto

0-0

3-1

161

108

Downey

0-0

3-2

223

134

Gregori

0-0

3-2

188

80

Enochs

0-0

2-2

91

78

Turlock

0-0

2-3

152

175

Central California Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Merced

1-0

5-0

254

122

Atwater

1-0

4-1

221

152

Buhach Colony

1-0

4-1

197

133

Golden Valley

0-0

3-1

87

44

Patterson

0-1

2-3

184

180

Central Valley

0-1

1-4

80

144

El Capitan

0-1

0-5

76

212

Valley Oak League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Oakdale

1-0

4-1

159

94

Central Catholic

1-0

4-1

143

90

Sierra

1-0

3-2

107

102

Manteca

0-1

2-3

202

146

Kimball

0-1

2-3

126

196

Weston Ranch

0-0

1-3

58

165

East Union

0-1

1-4

152

168

Western Athletic Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Mountain House

1-0

4-0

159

54

Pacheco

1-0

3-1

195

89

Los Banos

1-0

2-2

68

123

Lathrop

1-0

1-3

77

117

Davis

0-1

1-3

120

140

Johansen

0-1

1-3

38

198

Beyer

0-1

0-4

20

154

Ceres

0-1

0-4

7

123

Mother Lode League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Amador

0-0

4-0

172

61

Argonaut

0-0

3-1

130

49

Summerville

0-0

1-2

22

51

Bret Harte

0-0

1-3

84

134

Calaveras

0-0

0-3

28

69

Sonora

0-0

0-4

26

156

Trans Valley League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Modesto Christian

1-0

5-0

173

23

Ripon

1-0

5-0

157

49

Hughson

1-0

4-1

132

85

Escalon

0-0

4-0

142

35

Hilmar

0-1

4-1

198

59

Riverbank

0-1

2-3

71

98

Livingston

0-1

1-4

69

139

Southern League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Denair

1-0

4-0

185

67

Ripon Christian

1-0

4-0

184

27

Orestimba

1-0

3-1

174

95

Gustine

1-0

3-1

87

67

Waterford

0-1

3-1

116

69

Le Grand

0-1

1-3

68

116

Mariposa County

0-1

1-3

36

103

Delhi

0-1

0-4

14

116

Central California Athletic Alliance

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Stone Ridge Christian

1-0

3-2

148

166

Big Valley Christian

0-0

3-1

131

76

Brookside Christian

0-0

2-2

96

116

Millennium

0-0

1-3

88

154

Turlock Christian

0-0

0-4

52

144

Delta Charter

0-0

0-4

0

150

Sierra Ridge/ROP

0-1

1-3

98

137

  Comments  