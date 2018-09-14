Roundup: Pitman remains unbeaten; Modesto teams come up short in their WAC openers

TURLOCK — Pitman High took perfect care of its preseason, and now gets a week’s rest before moving on to Central California Athletic League play.
The Pride, ranked No. 4 in The Bee’s large-school rankings, improved to 5-0 on Friday night by beating Summerville 42-0.
On Sept. 28, Pitman opens CCAL play with Enochs.
Central 54, Turlock 14, at Fresno: Turlock concluded a rigorous preseason, falling to Central of Fresno, the defending CIF Central Section Division I champions. Turlock Jonah Kosakiewicz completed 9 fo 18 passes for 140 yards, a touchdown and one interception in a game the Bulldogs trailed 27-6 at halftime.
Central quarterback Trent Tompkins, a highly sought-after recruit who entered the game with over 8,000 career yards and 95 touchdowns, completed 23 of 33 passes for 393 yards and six touchdowns.
Turlock has a bye next week before opening the CCAL season at Downey.
Modesto 56, Franklin 20, at Stockton: The 3-1 Panthers, ranked No. 5 in The Bee’s large-school poll, are becoming a team to watch in the Central California Athletic League as they scored 23 unanswered points in the third quarter. They play home to Stagg next Friday at Downey High.
Big Valley Christian 35, Woodland Christian 21: Javyn Drobnick had touchdown runs of 5 and 64 yards and Daniel Jones had a big touchdown return just before the half as the Lions beat Woodland Christian.
Gregori 63 Weston Ranch 7, at Modesto: The Jaguars’ offense is coming together just at the right time.
After a slow start — 28 points in their first two games (both losses) — 53 points in victories over McNair, Beyer and Weston Ranch. Granted, those teams are a combined 3-11. Nevertheless, the Jaguars are scoring as they prepare for their CCAL opener in two weeks against Modesto.
WAC
Pacheco 69, Johansen 6, at Los Banos — The Panthers gave the Vikings a rude welcoming to the Western Athletic Conference, taking control fo the game early to send the Modesto team to its second straight defeat.
Los Banos 26, Beyer 7, at Los Banos — The Tigers took an early lead and defeated the Patriots in their first WAC game. Beyer is winless and has scored just 20 points this season.
Mountain House 30, Davis 14, at Mountain House — Mountain House spoiled the Spartans’ entry into the WAC. Davis entered the game 1-2, and ranked No. 5 in The Bee’s medium-school rankings.
VOL
Oakdale 35, East Union 26, at Manteca: The Mustangs improved to 4-1 in their Valley Oak League opener, getting past the feisty Lancers (1-4, 0-1). Max Moore, The Bee’s Player of the Week, rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries.
Sierra 49, Kimball 28, at Tracy: The Timberwolves (3-2, 1-0) won their VOL opener in advance of their showdown next week against The Bee’s No. 1 large-school team, Central Catholic. Kimball dropped to (2-3, 0-1)
TVL
Modesto Christian 54, Riverbank 0, at Riverbank: The game went to a running clock in the second half after the Crusaders built a big first-half lead. The Crusaders improved to 5-0 overall, 1-0 in the Trans-Valley League. Riverbank is 2-3, 0-1.
Up next for MC is 4-1 Hughson.
“I peeked at their film this week, and they look solid on both sides of the ball,” MC coach Mike Parsons said of Hughson on Friday night. “If you look back, Hughson and MC generally have a battle and they get up for us. Our kids will have our hands full.
“I told our guys it’s go time. The next five weeks are everything to us.”
Hughson 35, Livingston 7, at Livingston: The Huskies (4-1, 1-0) won their third straight game, beating the outmatched Wolves (1-4, 0-1) in the TVL opener for both teams. Hughson has a big game next week against unbeaten Modesto Christian in Hughson.
CCC
Buhach Colony 65, Patterson 31, at Patterson: The Tigers (2-3, 0-1 CCC) were outmatched by the Thunder (4-1, 1-0 CCC), which has won three straight games.
Atwater 38, El Capitan 34, at Atwater: The Falcons rallied to a Central California Conference-opening victory over the Gauchos. Atwater improved to 4-1, while El Capitan remains winless.
SL
Ripon Christian 42, Waterford 6, at Ripon: The Knights appear to be headed to the top of the rankings in The Bee’s small-school poll after throttling No. 1 Waterford. The victory sets up a showdown between Southern League unbeatens RC and Denair, which hammered Le Grand 41-21. The Knights will travel to Denair.
On Friday, RC’s Michael Kamps scored his team’s first three touchdowns on a 17-yard TD reception from Cade Alger and touchdown runs of 2 and 50 yards. Alger had two touchdown passes and ran for another.
Kamps had 51 yards rushing, 70 receiving, a sack and a fumble recovery. Running back Michael Solario had 138 yards rushing.
Denair 41, Le Grand 21, at Le Grand: The Coyotes got off to a fast start, scoring four times in the first 18 minutes to breeze past the Bulldogs. Steffin Winston scored on runs of 59 and 19 yards and had a 92-yard kickoff return and Hunter Musgrave had touchdown runs of 10 and 29 yards as Denair took a 34-7 lead into intermission. The Coyotes improved to 4-0, 1-0 Southern League). Next week, Denair, ranked No. 5 in The Bee’s small-school poll, takes on soon-to-be No. 1 Ripon Christian. RC entered the night at No. 2, but thrashed No. 1 Waterford 42-6.
Orestimba 55, Mariposa 6, at Newman: No. 4-ranked small-school Orestimba rolled past Mariposa to improve to 3-1, 1-0.
