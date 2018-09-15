The Bee’s Football Rankings | Stanislaus District Top 5 Large, Medium, Small Schools

Here are Julian A. Lopez’s rankings through Week 5 (Sept. 14)
- Large Schools (Divs. II, III)
|Ranking
|School
|Note
|No. 1
|Central Cath. (4-1)
|Senior Dawaiian McNeely ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns in Raiders’ 35-28 win over Manteca.
|No. 2
|Merced (5-0)
|The Bears cruised to a 52-6 win over Central Valley in Week 5.
|No. 3
|Downey (3-2)
|Freshman quarterback Beau Green went down with a shoulder injury in Knights’ 20-14 loss to McClymonds.
|No. 4
|Pitman (5-0)
|The Pride ended their non-conference schedule with a 42-0 win over Summerville.
|No. 5
|Oakdale (4-1)
|Senior Max Moore has 320 rushing yards and five touchdowns in his last two games.
- Medium Schools (Divs. IV, V)
|Ranking
|School
|Note
|No. 1
|Modesto Chr. (5-0)
|Friday’s game was the fifth straight game that the Crusaders defensed allowed less than 10 points.
|No. 2
|Ripon (5-0)
|Senior Ryan Daggett had 158 total yards and two touchdowns in Indians’ 23-21 win over Hilmar.
|No. 3
|Hilmar (4-1)
|Two empty red zone possessions prooved costly in loss to Ripon.
|No. 4
|Escalon (4-0)
|Cougars had a bye last week and host Hilmar on Friday.
|No. 5
|Hughson (4-0)
|The Huskies opened TVL play with a 35-7 win over Livingston.
- Small Schools (Div. VI,VII)
|Ranking
|School
|Note
|No. 1
|Ripon Chr. (4-0)
|Senior Michael Kamps had three touchdowns in Knights’ 42-6 win over Waterford.
|No. 2
|Waterford (3-1)
|Tough Southern league start for Wildcats in loss to Ripon Christian.
|No. 3
|Big Valley Chr. (3-1)
|Senior Daniel Jones returned a blocked field goal for 85 yards and the touchdown in Lions’ 35-21 win over Woodland Christian.
|No. 4
|Denair (4-0)
|The Coyotes are averaging 46 points per game.
|No. 5
|Orestimba (3-1)
|The Warriors led 34-0 at half in win over Mariposa County.
Comments