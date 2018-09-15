Pitman’s Payton Bass steps into the end zone for a touchdown during a game between Pitman and Summerville High School at Turlock High School in Turlock CA on September 14, 2018.
Pitman’s Payton Bass steps into the end zone for a touchdown during a game between Pitman and Summerville High School at Turlock High School in Turlock CA on September 14, 2018. John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com
Pitman’s Payton Bass steps into the end zone for a touchdown during a game between Pitman and Summerville High School at Turlock High School in Turlock CA on September 14, 2018. John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com

High School Football

The Bee’s Football Rankings | Stanislaus District Top 5 Large, Medium, Small Schools

By Julian A. Lopez

jalopez@modbee.com

September 15, 2018 11:10 AM

Here are Julian A. Lopez’s rankings through Week 5 (Sept. 14)

  • Large Schools (Divs. II, III)

RankingSchoolNote
No. 1Central Cath. (4-1)Senior Dawaiian McNeely ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns in Raiders’ 35-28 win over Manteca.
No. 2Merced (5-0)The Bears cruised to a 52-6 win over Central Valley in Week 5.
No. 3Downey (3-2)Freshman quarterback Beau Green went down with a shoulder injury in Knights’ 20-14 loss to McClymonds.
No. 4Pitman (5-0)The Pride ended their non-conference schedule with a 42-0 win over Summerville.
No. 5Oakdale (4-1)Senior Max Moore has 320 rushing yards and five touchdowns in his last two games.
  • Medium Schools (Divs. IV, V)

RankingSchoolNote
No. 1Modesto Chr. (5-0)Friday’s game was the fifth straight game that the Crusaders defensed allowed less than 10 points.
No. 2Ripon (5-0)Senior Ryan Daggett had 158 total yards and two touchdowns in Indians’ 23-21 win over Hilmar.
No. 3Hilmar (4-1)Two empty red zone possessions prooved costly in loss to Ripon.
No. 4Escalon (4-0)Cougars had a bye last week and host Hilmar on Friday.
No. 5Hughson (4-0)The Huskies opened TVL play with a 35-7 win over Livingston.
  • Small Schools (Div. VI,VII)

RankingSchoolNote
No. 1Ripon Chr. (4-0)Senior Michael Kamps had three touchdowns in Knights’ 42-6 win over Waterford.
No. 2Waterford (3-1)Tough Southern league start for Wildcats in loss to Ripon Christian.
No. 3Big Valley Chr. (3-1)Senior Daniel Jones returned a blocked field goal for 85 yards and the touchdown in Lions’ 35-21 win over Woodland Christian.
No. 4Denair (4-0)The Coyotes are averaging 46 points per game.
No. 5Orestimba (3-1)The Warriors led 34-0 at half in win over Mariposa County.

  Comments  