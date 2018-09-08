Central Catholic players take the field before the Holy Bowl game with St. Mary’s at Central Catholic High School in Modesto , Calif., August 31, 2018.
High School Football

The Bee’s Football Rankings | Stanislaus District Top 5 Large, Medium, Small Schools

By Julian A. Lopez

September 08, 2018 11:48 AM

Here are Julian A. Lopez’s rankings through Week 4 (Sept. 8)

  • Large Schools (Divs. II, III)

Ranking School Note
No. 1Central Cath. (3-1)The Raiders are averaging six yards per carry and 234 rushing yards a game.
No. 2Merced (4-0)Merced has scored at least 41 points in every game this year.
No. 3Downey (3-1)Freshman QB Beau Green had 171 passing yards and 5 TD in win over Johansen
No. 4Pitman (4-0)Pride are 4-0 for the first time since 2014.
No. 5Modesto (2-1)Zaire Eugene has 6 rushing TDs in last two games.
  • Medium Schools (Divs. IV, V)

Ranking SchoolNote
No. 1Hilmar (4-0)Senior running back Issac Sharp has 11 total touchdowns.
No. 2Modesto Chr. (4-0)The Crusaders have allowed only 20 points this year.
No. 3Ripon (4-0)The Indians started the year by not allowing a point in the first 11 quarters.
No. 4Escalon (4-0)Escalon has allowed 10 points or less in three of four games.
No. 5Davis (1-2)Senior quarterback Xavier Rodriguez has 1,071 passing yards and 11 TDs.
  • Small Schools (Div. VI,VII)

Ranking SchoolNote
No. 1Waterford (3-0)Waterford is 3-0 for the first time since 2010.
No. 2Ripon Chr. (3-0)Senior running back Michael Kamps has 399 rushing yards and 7 TDs.
No. 3Big Valley Chr. (2-1)Junior running back Javyn Drobnick has 8 rushing TDs for the Lions.
No. 4Orestimba (2-1)Senior QB Jacob Bettencourt has 7 passing and 4 rushing TDs for Orestimba.
No. 5Denair (3-0)Coyotes have scored 56 points in two of three wins.

