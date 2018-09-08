The Bee’s Football Rankings | Stanislaus District Top 5 Large, Medium, Small Schools

Here are Julian A. Lopez’s rankings through Week 4 (Sept. 8)
- Large Schools (Divs. II, III)
|Ranking
|School
|Note
|No. 1
|Central Cath. (3-1)
|The Raiders are averaging six yards per carry and 234 rushing yards a game.
|No. 2
|Merced (4-0)
|Merced has scored at least 41 points in every game this year.
|No. 3
|Downey (3-1)
|Freshman QB Beau Green had 171 passing yards and 5 TD in win over Johansen
|No. 4
|Pitman (4-0)
|Pride are 4-0 for the first time since 2014.
|No. 5
|Modesto (2-1)
|Zaire Eugene has 6 rushing TDs in last two games.
- Medium Schools (Divs. IV, V)
|Ranking
|School
|Note
|No. 1
|Hilmar (4-0)
|Senior running back Issac Sharp has 11 total touchdowns.
|No. 2
|Modesto Chr. (4-0)
|The Crusaders have allowed only 20 points this year.
|No. 3
|Ripon (4-0)
|The Indians started the year by not allowing a point in the first 11 quarters.
|No. 4
|Escalon (4-0)
|Escalon has allowed 10 points or less in three of four games.
|No. 5
|Davis (1-2)
|Senior quarterback Xavier Rodriguez has 1,071 passing yards and 11 TDs.
- Small Schools (Div. VI,VII)
|Ranking
|School
|Note
|No. 1
|Waterford (3-0)
|Waterford is 3-0 for the first time since 2010.
|No. 2
|Ripon Chr. (3-0)
|Senior running back Michael Kamps has 399 rushing yards and 7 TDs.
|No. 3
|Big Valley Chr. (2-1)
|Junior running back Javyn Drobnick has 8 rushing TDs for the Lions.
|No. 4
|Orestimba (2-1)
|Senior QB Jacob Bettencourt has 7 passing and 4 rushing TDs for Orestimba.
|No. 5
|Denair (3-0)
|Coyotes have scored 56 points in two of three wins.
Comments