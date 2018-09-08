The Bee’s Football Rankings | Stanislaus District Top 5 Large, Medium, Small Schools

Ranking School Note

No. 1 Central Cath. (3-1) The Raiders are averaging six yards per carry and 234 rushing yards a game.

No. 2 Merced (4-0) Merced has scored at least 41 points in every game this year.

No. 3 Downey (3-1) Freshman QB Beau Green had 171 passing yards and 5 TD in win over Johansen

No. 4 Pitman (4-0) Pride are 4-0 for the first time since 2014.