Durossette throws for 3 TDs; Central Catholic coach to decide on starting QB Monday

Central Catholic coach Roger Canepa said a decision will come Monday on who will start at quarterback as the Raiders head into Valley Oak League play.
Going simply by the first quarter, Dalton Durossette, a junior transfer from Ceres, would seemingly have the inside track.
He threw for three first-quarter touchdowns as Raiders rolled past winless Lincoln 47-7 on Friday night at David Patton Field.
Durossette connected with three different receivers on touchdowns from 11, 11 and 35 yards as the Raiders took a 26-0 lead in the opening 12 minutes.
Both he and Kyle Jackson split time at quarterback, and Canepa said a decision will come Monday.
“We tried to give them both about eight to 10 throws,” he said. “Durossette did a good job and (Jackson) did a good job. We’ve got four games to look at. We have to look at everything.”
Central Catholic improved to 3-1 after a rigorous preseason and next play Manteca, which returned to form after two straight losses by hammering Tracy 54-18 on Friday night.
The 33-7 halftime lead allowed Central Catholic to rest some players. Injured starting running back Dawaiian McNeely played a little on defense but not on offense for the second straight game after injuring his shoulder against De La Salle.
“We’ll be at full strength next week,” Canepa said. “We were able to play a lot of people tonight.”
Durossette’s touchdows went to Jack Rice (11 yards), Antonio Cardenas (11) and Justin Traina (35).
Minayo Olivo had a 60-yard first-quarter touchdown run. D’Angelo Bellamy tacked on a 3-yard TD run in the second quarter, Kyle Jacklich a 5-yard TD run in the third and Junior Brown a 6-yard TD run in the fourth.
