Football Statistics | Stanislaus District Standings through Week 4

Central California Athletic League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Pitman
0-0
4-0
181
90
Downey
0-0
3-1
209
114
Modesto
0-0
2-1
105
88
Turlock
0-0
2-2
138
121
Gregori
0-0
2-2
125
73
Enochs
0-0
2-2
91
78
Central California Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Merced
0-0
4-0
202
116
Atwater
0-0
3-1
183
118
Buhach Colony
0-0
3-1
132
102
Golden Valley
0-0
3-1
87
44
Patterson
0-0
2-2
153
115
Central Valley
0-0
1-3
74
92
El Capitan
0-0
0-4
42
174
Valley Oak League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Oakdale
0-0
3-1
124
68
Central Catholic
0-0
3-1
108
62
Manteca
0-0
2-2
174
111
Kimball
0-0
2-2
98
147
Sierra
0-0
2-2
58
74
Weston Ranch
0-0
1-2
51
102
East Union
0-0
1-3
126
133
Western Athletic Conference
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Mountain House
0-0
3-0
129
40
Pacheco
0-0
2-1
126
83
Davis
0-0
1-2
106
110
Los Banos
0-0
1-2
42
116
Johansen
0-0
1-2
32
129
Lathrop
0-0
0-3
47
110
Beyer
0-0
0-3
13
128
Ceres
0-0
0-3
0
93
Mother Lode League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Amador
0-0
4-0
172
61
Argonaut
0-0
3-1
130
49
Summerville
0-0
1-2
22
51
Bret Harte
0-0
1-3
84
134
Calaveras
0-0
0-3
28
69
Sonora
0-0
0-4
26
156
Trans Valley League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Hilmar
0-0
4-0
177
36
Escalon
0-0
4-0
142
35
Ripon
0-0
4-0
134
28
Modesto Christian
0-0
4-0
112
20
Hughson
0-0
3-1
97
78
Riverbank
0-0
2-2
71
98
Livingston
0-0
1-3
62
104
Southern League
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Denair
0-0
3-0
144
46
Ripon Christian
0-0
3-0
142
21
Waterford
0-0
3-0
110
27
Orestimba
0-0
2-1
120
95
Gustine
0-0
2-1
50
67
Le Grand
0-0
1-2
47
75
Mariposa County
0-0
1-2
36
49
Delhi
0-0
0-3
14
116
Central California Athletic Alliance
Team
League
Overall
PF
PA
Big Valley Christian
0-0
2-1
96
55
Brookside Christian
0-0
2-2
96
116
Stone Ridge Christian
0-0
2-2
112
144
Sierra Ridge/ROP
0-0
1-2
76
101
Millennium
0-0
1-3
88
154
Turlock Christian
0-0
0-3
30
103
Delta Charter
0-0
0-4
0
150
Comments