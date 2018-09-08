High School Football

Football Statistics | Stanislaus District Standings through Week 4

September 08, 2018 01:19 AM

Central California Athletic League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Pitman

0-0

4-0

181

90

Downey

0-0

3-1

209

114

Modesto

0-0

2-1

105

88

Turlock

0-0

2-2

138

121

Gregori

0-0

2-2

125

73

Enochs

0-0

2-2

91

78

Central California Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Merced

0-0

4-0

202

116

Atwater

0-0

3-1

183

118

Buhach Colony

0-0

3-1

132

102

Golden Valley

0-0

3-1

87

44

Patterson

0-0

2-2

153

115

Central Valley

0-0

1-3

74

92

El Capitan

0-0

0-4

42

174

Valley Oak League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Oakdale

0-0

3-1

124

68

Central Catholic

0-0

3-1

108

62

Manteca

0-0

2-2

174

111

Kimball

0-0

2-2

98

147

Sierra

0-0

2-2

58

74

Weston Ranch

0-0

1-2

51

102

East Union

0-0

1-3

126

133

Western Athletic Conference

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Mountain House

0-0

3-0

129

40

Pacheco

0-0

2-1

126

83

Davis

0-0

1-2

106

110

Los Banos

0-0

1-2

42

116

Johansen

0-0

1-2

32

129

Lathrop

0-0

0-3

47

110

Beyer

0-0

0-3

13

128

Ceres

0-0

0-3

0

93

Mother Lode League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Amador

0-0

4-0

172

61

Argonaut

0-0

3-1

130

49

Summerville

0-0

1-2

22

51

Bret Harte

0-0

1-3

84

134

Calaveras

0-0

0-3

28

69

Sonora

0-0

0-4

26

156

Trans Valley League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Hilmar

0-0

4-0

177

36

Escalon

0-0

4-0

142

35

Ripon

0-0

4-0

134

28

Modesto Christian

0-0

4-0

112

20

Hughson

0-0

3-1

97

78

Riverbank

0-0

2-2

71

98

Livingston

0-0

1-3

62

104

Southern League

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Denair

0-0

3-0

144

46

Ripon Christian

0-0

3-0

142

21

Waterford

0-0

3-0

110

27

Orestimba

0-0

2-1

120

95

Gustine

0-0

2-1

50

67

Le Grand

0-0

1-2

47

75

Mariposa County

0-0

1-2

36

49

Delhi

0-0

0-3

14

116

Central California Athletic Alliance

Team

League

Overall

PF

PA

Big Valley Christian

0-0

2-1

96

55

Brookside Christian

0-0

2-2

96

116

Stone Ridge Christian

0-0

2-2

112

144

Sierra Ridge/ROP

0-0

1-2

76

101

Millennium

0-0

1-3

88

154

Turlock Christian

0-0

0-3

30

103

Delta Charter

0-0

0-4

0

150

