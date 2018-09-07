Roundup: Enochs pulls off miracle comeback; Downey scores 82; MC rolls

Enochs High looked down and out with Central Valley leading the Eagles 22-8 in the fourth quarter and driving for another score on Friday night.
However, the Hawks fumbled the ball, paving the way for what might be one of the greatest finishes in Enochs football history.
Quarterback Ben Harless hit Kameron Myers on a 20-yard touchdown pass as time expired — coming two plays after recovering a pooch kick — as the Eagles scored the game’s final 20 points en route to an improbable 28-22 victory over the stunned Hawks.
“As far as comebacks, it’s No. 1,” Enochs coach James Stacy said.
After Harless capped a crucial 75-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run following the Central Valley fumble, the Enochs defense went to work.
“That was really huge to drive,” Stacy said. “To have the boys pull that together ...”
He said from there, the support of the sidelines played a huge impact.
The Eagles held Central Valley on downs and went to work from their own 40, down 22-14.
Harless eventually hit Jacob Wheat on a 5-yard TD pass with 19 seconds left, and the Eagles converted the two-point play to tie it.
Enochs then pooched the kickoff, and recovered the loose ball on the Central Valley 47.
Harless then connected on a 27-yard pass to give the Eagles one last crack with four seconds on the clock. He hit Myers at the goal-line, and he was able to lunge in for the victory as time expired.
“Everything went crazy,” Stacy said. “The guys were super excited after that one. It got really wild.”
Enochs will have a lot of time to enjoy the big win. The Eagles have a bye next week before playing at Edison on Sept. 21.
Central Valley’s Isaiah Hidalgo had 9 carries for 96 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown, and five catches for 88 yards, including a 43-yard TD reception in the first quarter from Andrew Hernandez.
Harless had three TD passes, his first a 10-yarder to Gabe Castellanos.
MODESTO CHRISTIAN 47, EL CAPITAN 8 — Four games in, all is perfect with Modesto Christian.
The Crusaders rushed for six touchdowns against winless El Capitan, coming away with a victory in Salida.
Isaac Schinmann and Patrick Garcia each rushed for two touchdowns against the winless Gauchos.
Modesto Christian will look to go to 5-0 as they open Trans-Valley League play next week against Riverbank.
Schinmann scored on a two 1-yard runs, Garcia scored on runs of 1 and 18 yards. Dillon Johnson hauled in a 9-yard TD pass from Hayden Sauser and Jose Hernandez scored from 5 yards out as MC lead 40-0 at halftime.
Isaiah Gonzalez scored on a 3-yard TD run for the Crusaders’ final points.
DOWNEY 82, JOHANSEN 6 — The Knights rolled to their ninth straight win against the outmatched Vikings.
Downey led 45-6 at halftime, and had their second-string in for most of the second half with a running clock in the fourth.
“Everything is fine,” said Downey coach Jeremy Plaa regarding any potential animosity after the game about the 82 points. “How do you tell your second-string kids not to play hard?”
Downey running back Robert Rivera suffered a cut finger on a play and received five stitches.
GREGORI 48, MCNAIR 19- The Jaguars outscored the Eagles 27-6 in the second half.
OAKDALE 28, CHAPARRAL (CO) 20- Senior Max Moore had a rushing and receiving touchdown for the Mustangs.
PITMAN 32, BULLARD 27- Senior Jakob Partida had a 50-yard touchdown run and a 55-yard touchdown reception for the Pride, who are 4-0 for the first time since 2014.
HILMAR 39, SONORA 20- The Yellowjackets snapped a four-game losing streak to the Wildcats. Senior running back Issac Sharp had 13 carries for 222 yards and a touchdown as well as 3 receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown.
SHELDON 41, TURLOCK 28- The Bulldogs trailed 21-0 at half in their road loss. Senior quarterback Jonah Kosakiewicz had 112 passing yards and two touchdowns and 121 yards on the ground.
RIPON 24, CALAVERAS 21- The Indians scored all 24 points in the first half to remain undefeated.
