Stanislaus State plans in-person graduations. What COVID rules will be enforced?

California State University, Stanislaus, will honor both its graduating seniors and those who earned diplomas in 2020 with nine in-person ceremonies at the Turlock campus next month.

Members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 can invite two guests each to the graduations, where university staff plan to enforce coronavirus safety measures such as mask requirements and health screenings.

The Stanislaus State Amphitheater events may change with COVID-19 conditions, according to the university website, but graduates can register themselves and their guests beginning Sunday.

Leslie Perez, who is graduating with a sociology bachelor’s degree this spring, plans to bring her mother and sister to the ceremony. After the ordeal of adapting to the pandemic and online courses, Perez said she looks forward to the ceremony, despite being unable to invite her whole family.

“Since it’s been a year I think we’re very happy that at least we get a ceremony,” Perez said. “Even though it will be limited, I think it’s a good reward for everyone .”

The university seems to be taking all the precautions, Perez added.

Staff will enforce social distancing at the event, per a university email sent to students May 9, as well as require attendees to wear masks at all times and complete a health screening form before arriving. The nine ceremonies include about 500 students each, are scheduled on five days in late May, and are separated by graduating class and college.

University staff also plan to require people attend with members of their own household.

Brooke Nawrocki said the rule makes sense, but it is one reason why she thinks participating is not worth it for her personally. Her divorced parents live separately, so she said picking whom to invite would be awkward.

Nawrocki completed her psychology bachelor’s degree in spring 2020 and is now studying in a master’s program. She hopes for a typical graduation in a few years.

“I understand having a no-touch ceremony completely and not shaking a hand, of course,” Nawrocki said. “But just standing up at your seat when your name is called seems so anti-climatic almost and insignificant. I’d at least like to be able to walk the stage and wave at my family.”

Stan State recommends attendees be vaccinated

The university strongly recommends all graduation attendees get vaccinated for COVID-19 before the ceremonies set to last two-and-a-half hours each. But getting vaccinated is not a requirement like registering by May 4 and showing an entrance ticket.

Perez described the recommendation as reasonable, saying she thinks getting vaccinated should be everyone’s personal choice and the university is spreading awareness on how to access vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and Stanislaus County clinics have been giving shots to all residents over age 16 since April 1.

Nawrocki, who is fully vaccinated, expressed concerns about those who are not. At the same time, Nawrocki said she does not think the university can do anything more to increase safety precautions.

Staff also plan to reduce the amphitheater’s capacity to 20% per state guidelines, according to the university website. Those who do not attend can watch live streams of the ceremonies or watch recordings after, the university said.

“Even offering it a year later (for 2020 graduates) I think was very uplifting for a lot of students,” Nawrocki said. “Though I’m not going to attend, I fully support those who do. I’ll be there watching on live stream to cheer them on.”

In an email to students, the university said graduates deserve recognition in commencement ceremonies. On average, the university reports 81% of its incoming freshmen and 74% of its incoming transfers are first-generation college students.

If graduates cannot attend their assigned ceremony, they can request to participate in another by contacting 209-667-3598 or Commencement@csustan.edu by May 4. Graduates will be able to register on the CSU Stanislaus commencement website and are set to receive an email notification before registration begins.