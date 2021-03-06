“There was no one who loved the sport more.” Longtime Stan State track coach dies

Ryan Vierra, a longtime track and field coach for Stanislaus State, passed away on Feb. 26. Stanislaus State Athletics

Ryan Vierra, who spent 11 years as Stanislaus State’s track and field throws coach before retiring in 2019, passed away on Feb. 26 after a battle with cancer.

He was 52-years-old.

“Coach Vierra was the most passionate throws coach I’ve ever seen,” said Gary Randolph, a three-time All-American at Stanislaus State in a press release. “There was no one who loved (the sport) more, or who was more obsessed with all of the nuances and minuscule parts of the throws and all the technique involved. He showed us how to love the process and art form that throwing is.”

During his tenure at Stanislaus State, 14 athletes were named NCAA Division II All-Americans and 21 school records were set. In 2016, Vierra received a West Regional Assistant Throws Coach of the Year award from the coaches association.

“We were saddened to learn about the passing of Ryan. The Warrior Athletics family lost a valued coach, colleague, and friend,” said Stan State Director of Athletics Terry Donovan. “He was well respected by peers and student-athletes for his commitment to his family and profession of coaching. He elevated our throws program to an elite level and helped build national recognition for the program. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family.”

The Ryan Vierra Throw Out Cancer Highland Classic will be held on April 17 at the Turlock Sportsman’s Club in Crows Landing to support the Vierra family.