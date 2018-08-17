Third homicide this week; man shot to death in west Modesto

A man was shot to death early Friday morning in west Modesto, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Jorge Martinez, 38, was found down in the front yard of his home in the 1800 block of Vernon Avenue at about 2:43 a.m.

He had been shot more than once, said Deputy Tom Letras.

Martinez was taken to a Modesto hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information was available Friday morning.

This is the third homicide in Modesto in less than a week.

Domonique Lewis was gunned down at the AM/PM near downtown Modesto on Sunday. Angel Samuel Contreras, 20, was arrested on suspicion of his murder on Wednesday.





On Tuesday Gisele Tadlock, 55, was arrested on suspicion of murdering her 84-year-old mother, Gisela Dardon in east Modesto. Dardon died of blunt force trauma.