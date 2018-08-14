Update: Daughter sought after elderly woman killed in Modesto’s Village I

Authorities are looking for a Modesto woman after her elderly mother was found dead in a home in northeast Modesto on Tuesday afternoon in what police are classifying as a homicide.

53-year-old Gisele Tadlock. Modesto police would like to speak with her regarding a suspicious death now being called a homicide in north Modesto, Calif. Modesto Police Dept.

Authorities are not calling Gisele Tadlock, 53, a suspect but said they are looking for witnesses or family members to interview.

Officers were called to the victim’s house in the 3300 block of Kee Lane after a family friend showed up there to see the victim but she did not answer the door, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear. Officers entered the home to do a security check and found the woman deceased.

The next-door neighbor, Angela Psuik, said she filed a restraining order against Tadlock last month after Tadlock broke into her home.

Psuik said she was trying to get to her 17-year-old autistic daughter who Tadlock believes is her own daughter.

“She was fixated on her; she is convinced that my daughter is her daughter,” Psuik said. “Her daughter is grown and in the military and doesn’t want anything to do with her.”

Psuik said her daughter had to lock herself in a bathroom with the family dog and that Tadlock was using a knife to try to gain entry.

“She was trying take her,” Psuik said. “She thinks I have stolen her.”

After the incident she sent her 17-year-old daughter and her other daughter, 15, to live with their older sister in Arizona for a few weeks but they returned last week for school.

Psuik said she didn’t want to pursue charges but got the restraining order instead. “When I realized she was mentally unstable I said, ‘No, take her to the hospital and get her fixed’.”

But since the first incident Psuik said she has found Tadlock in her backyard on multiple occasions, including Tuesday morning.

She said she called 911 around 8:30 a.m. but officers did not show up until 11. It was shortly after that that the second call to police came in for the security check on Tadlock’s mother.

“While they were taking my information another set of police showed up,” Psuik said. “Next thing I know they were taping off my house.”

She said when she learned Tadlock’s mother was dead, “I fell on the floor because we knew something was going to happen because Gisele is very unhinged.”

Bear would not say what led officers to conclude the woman was a victim of homicide.

Millbrook was closed between Kodiak Drive and Hillglen Avenue while officers investigated.

